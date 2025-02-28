Report: Sixers to sign Jalen Hood-Schifino to two-way contract

The Sixers are signing 21-year-old Jalen Hood-Schifino to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Hood-Schifino, the No. 17 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, very quickly fell out of favor with the Lakers, having his third-year team optioned declined prior to the start of this season. The writing was on the wall from there, and ultimately Hood-Schifino became a salary cap casualty, with the Utah Jazz acquiring two second-round picks in the blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks to take Hood-Schifino's expiring contract. Hood-Schifino was subsequently waived by Utah, and now will join the Sixers on a two-way deal for the remainder of the season.



In 23 NBA contests, Hood-Schifino has averaged 5.3 minutes and 1.7 points per game. He has not flashed much of the potential that was on display in his lone collegiate campaign, when Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Hood-Schifino is listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds and has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, giving him a solid frame for a wing. But after only making about one out of every three long-range tries in college, Hood-Schifino is just 2-for-15 as a three-point shooter in the NBA.

This is very much a shot in the dark for the Sixers, who have little to lose at this juncture now that Joel Embiid has officially been shut down for the remainder of the season.

The Sixers will waive two-way wing David Roddy to make room for Hood-Schifino, a source told PhillyVoice.

