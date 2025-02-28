More Sports:

February 28, 2025

Report: Sixers to sign Jalen Hood-Schifino to two-way contract

Jalen Hood-Schifino, 23, was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
JHS 2.28.25 Candice Ward/Imagn Images

The newest Sixer, according to reports: former first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The Sixers are signing 21-year-old Jalen Hood-Schifino to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Hood-Schifino, the No. 17 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, very quickly fell out of favor with the Lakers, having his third-year team optioned declined prior to the start of this season. The writing was on the wall from there, and ultimately Hood-Schifino became a salary cap casualty, with the Utah Jazz acquiring two second-round picks in the blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks to take Hood-Schifino's expiring contract. Hood-Schifino was subsequently waived by Utah, and now will join the Sixers on a two-way deal for the remainder of the season.

In 23 NBA contests, Hood-Schifino has averaged 5.3 minutes and 1.7 points per game. He has not flashed much of the potential that was on display in his lone collegiate campaign, when Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Hood-Schifino is listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds and has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, giving him a solid frame for a wing. But after only making about one out of every three long-range tries in college, Hood-Schifino is just 2-for-15 as a three-point shooter in the NBA.

This is very much a shot in the dark for the Sixers, who have little to lose at this juncture now that Joel Embiid has officially been shut down for the remainder of the season.

The Sixers will waive two-way wing David Roddy to make room for Hood-Schifino, a source told PhillyVoice.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Jalen Hood-Schifino David Roddy Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Complimentary Sporting Club Membership + One Month Free Rent!
Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Photos show SS United States traveling along Florida coast

SS United States Photos

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Limited - Jay Pharoah

Books

Teen romance book reimagines 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' in Philly

While We're Young

Mental Health

The key to happiness? Don't strive for it

Happiness Paradox

Arts & Culture

On Stage in March: Philly GRIT and 'Romeo and Juliet' reimagined

Antony and Cleopatra Quintessence

Phillies

Phillies season preview: Do the Phillies have enough in the bullpen?

Matt-Strahm-Phillies-bullpen_022825

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved