Bed Bath & Beyond's comeback will include co-branded stores in King of Prussia, Cherry Hill

Three years after declaring bankruptcy and shuttering all of its stores, Bed Bath & Beyond is returning with 98 locations in the United States that will be co-branded with the Container Store. The King of Prussia and Cherry Hill malls will each get one of the new stores in the coming months.

The home goods giant has continued operating an online shop in the years since abandoning its storefronts, but in April the brand reached an agreement to acquire the Container Store. The Texas-based specialty chain is focused on storage, closets and home organization. The deal this spring included plans to overhaul 98 stores to allow for the introduction of Bed Bath & Beyond products.

“By bringing together the strengths of these two iconic brands, we’re creating a more connected shopping experience that combines inspiration, organization, solutions and value for customers across every room in the home," Amy Sullivan, president of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement.

The first of the new locations opened last week in Fort Worth, Texas, with a design organized around goods intended for each room of a home. In addition to the Container Store's typical selection, rebranded locations will now have small appliances, textiles, dining wares, bedding and curtains.

Renovations at the other stores got underway this month. The company did not provide a timeline for the rebranded stores to open at the existing Container Stores in the King of Prussia and Cherry Hill malls. The list of stores undergoing changes includes five in New Jersey and two in Pennsylvania.

Over time, the plan is to operate more than 300 stores that will include a mix of co-branded stores and other concepts, such as neighborhood formats, Bed Bath & Beyond Seasonal Living and BuyBuy Baby locations. That brand, focused on infant and toddler merchandise, closed all of its stores two years ago. It has been owned by Bed Bath & Beyond since 2007.

As part of the relaunch, Bed Bath & Beyond's famed 20% off coupons – which were generally accepted by stores beyond their printed expiration — are reportedly returning for the co-branded stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond was founded in North Jersey in 1971, becoming a powerhouse in home goods with more than 1,500 locations in North America at its peak in 2018. The company's success contributed to the demise of rival Linens 'n Things in 2008, but competitors like Amazon, Target, Wayfair and other online stores put a dent in the company's sales as it struggled to adapt to e-commerce.

Efforts to keep Bed Bath & Beyond afloat before it went bankrupt largely failed. The company went through several leadership shakeups and ditched name brands in favor of creating private label product lines, a move that ultimately backfired when supply chains were disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales plummeted as the name brands vanished and the company altered its familiar store designs.

With the new co-branded stores, Sullivan said shoppers will find a convenient blend of home organization products, essentials, decor and services.

“This is an exciting step forward as we continue bringing our Everything Home vision to life,” Sullivan said.