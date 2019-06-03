Go wild for craft beer at Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival

The Philadelphia Zoo's popular Summer Ale Festival returns Saturday, June 22.

More than 70 breweries, such as Goose Island, Neshaminy Creek, Tröegs, Evil Genius and Bell's, will pour unlimited samples for attendees. There will be more than 120 craft beers and ciders available to taste, making this the biggest Summer Ale Festival, yet.

The evening beer fest will take place after-hours at the zoo, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Festival goers can sip on brews while making their way through the zoo's 42-acre campus to check out the many animal exhibits, including Big Cat Falls, Penguin Point and African Plains.

There will be bands, DJs and a dozen food trucks, too. Things like pizza cones, fries, tacos and barbecue will be for sale.

"Summer Ale Festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the zoo in an entirely new and different way," said Amy Shearer, the zoo's chief marketing officer.



Tickets are currently on sale. General admission tickets are $65, while early access tickets are $85. Non-drinker tickets are also available for $35.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the zoo, helping to support the many animals that live there.



Saturday, June 22

7-10 p.m. | $65 general admission

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104



