June 03, 2019

Go wild for craft beer at Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival

Explore the zoo after-hours and sample beer from more than 70 breweries

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Summer Ale Fest at the Philadelphia Zoo Courtesy of/Aversa PR

Summer Ale Fest at the Philadelphia Zoo returns on Saturday, June 22.

The Philadelphia Zoo's popular Summer Ale Festival returns Saturday, June 22. 

More than 70 breweries, such as Goose Island, Neshaminy Creek, Tröegs, Evil Genius and Bell's, will pour unlimited samples for attendees. There will be more than 120 craft beers and ciders available to taste, making this the biggest Summer Ale Festival, yet.

RELATED: Fishtown FestivAle to take over Frankford Avenue | PHOTOS of baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo

The evening beer fest will take place after-hours at the zoo, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Festival goers can sip on brews while making their way through the zoo's 42-acre campus to check out the many animal exhibits, including Big Cat Falls, Penguin Point and African Plains.

There will be bands, DJs and a dozen food trucks, too. Things like pizza cones, fries, tacos and barbecue will be for sale.

"Summer Ale Festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the zoo in an entirely new and different way," said Amy Shearer, the zoo's chief marketing officer.

Tickets are currently on sale. General admission tickets are $65, while early access tickets are $85. Non-drinker tickets are also available for $35.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the zoo, helping to support the many animals that live there.

2019 Summer Ale Festival

Saturday, June 22
7-10 p.m. | $65 general admission
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

