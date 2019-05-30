More Culture:

May 30, 2019

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo

Can you guess what Phillies players they are named after?

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Zoo Exhibits
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Amy Ivins, the primary caretaker of penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo, holds five-week-old [Bryce] Harper, one of three Humboldt penguin chicks that recently hatched.

Three baby Humboldt penguins that recently hatched were weighed and presented to groups of school children, Thursday, during a press event at the Philadelphia Zoo. 

The furry chicks, which hatched in April and in May, were born with a grey down coat which will eventually develop into the familiar black and white tuxedo look.

All three were named after players on the Philadelphia Phillies: [Bryce] Harper, [J.T.] Realmuto and [Aaron] Nola. Humboldt penguins reach full-size by the time they are eight weeks old, even though they typically have a lifespan of about 25-30 years.

They are all part of the Penguin Point exhibit, where visitors can see them nest, walk around and swim underwater. More information can be found here.

Below are photos from Thursday's media event.

Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia ZooThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Baby Humboldt penguins hatch from an egg after a 40-day gestation period.


RELATED: This weekend is filled with festivals, free fitness classes and art | A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019 

Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia ZooThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lauren Lane and Molly of Springfield, PA, look on at baby [Bryce] Haper, one of three baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo named after Phillies players.


Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia ZooThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Four-week-old Realmuto, one of three baby Humboldt penguin chicks, that recently hatched at the Philadelphia Zoo is weighed in a bucket during a media event, Thursday, May 30, 2019.


Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia ZooThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Amy Ivins explains to a crowd that baby penguins will reach the size of their parents by the time they are eight weeks old.


Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia ZooThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Visitors can see the baby penguins ar the Penguin Point exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Philadelphia Zoo Exhibits Philadelphia Penguins Animals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Houston Rockets making Chris Paul, Clint Capela available — are Sixers a fit?
Chris-Paul_052919_usat

Investigations

Philly battle rapper Tech 9's death reportedly ruled suicide
tech 9 child porn charges

Artists

Philly illustrator Loveis Wise, with two New Yorker covers in tow, featured by Adobe
Loveis Wise adobe

Eagles

In crowded offense, Eagles players not worried about getting their touches
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Investigations

Small plane crashes off Cape May Point into Atlantic Ocean
Cape May Point place crash

Mental Health

Mental health support may be beneficial to food allergy sufferers
mental healths support food allergies

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved