PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo

Three baby Humboldt penguins that recently hatched were weighed and presented to groups of school children, Thursday, during a press event at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The furry chicks, which hatched in April and in May, were born with a grey down coat which will eventually develop into the familiar black and white tuxedo look.

All three were named after players on the Philadelphia Phillies: [Bryce] Harper, [J.T.] Realmuto and [Aaron] Nola. Humboldt penguins reach full-size by the time they are eight weeks old, even though they typically have a lifespan of about 25-30 years.

They are all part of the Penguin Point exhibit, where visitors can see them nest, walk around and swim underwater. More information can be found here.

Below are photos from Thursday's media event.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Baby Humboldt penguins hatch from an egg after a 40-day gestation period.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Lauren Lane and Molly of Springfield, PA, look on at baby [Bryce] Haper, one of three baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo named after Phillies players.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Four-week-old Realmuto, one of three baby Humboldt penguin chicks, that recently hatched at the Philadelphia Zoo is weighed in a bucket during a media event, Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Amy Ivins explains to a crowd that baby penguins will reach the size of their parents by the time they are eight weeks old.

