PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo

May 30, 2019
Three baby Humboldt penguins that recently hatched were weighed and presented to groups of school children, Thursday, during a press event at the Philadelphia Zoo.
The furry chicks, which hatched in April and in May, were born with a grey down coat which will eventually develop into the familiar black and white tuxedo look.
All three were named after players on the Philadelphia Phillies: [Bryce] Harper, [J.T.] Realmuto and [Aaron] Nola. Humboldt penguins reach full-size by the time they are eight weeks old, even though they typically have a lifespan of about 25-30 years.
They are all part of the Penguin Point exhibit, where visitors can see them nest, walk around and swim underwater. More information can be found here.
Below are photos from Thursday's media event.
RELATED: This weekend is filled with festivals, free fitness classes and art | A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019