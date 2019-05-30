This weekend is filled with festivals, free fitness classes and art

The next few days are filled with festivals. On Friday, there's a big beer fest to kick off Philly Beer Week. Saturday is when the annual Fete Day celebration takes place. Then on Sunday, South Philly is hosting an Italian festival.

There are also free fitness classes this weekend. Get a dance lesson from BalletX during the company's first-ever block party, or unwind with free yoga at LOVE Park.

As for the arts scene, there's a party at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with live music and you can score a $20 theater ticket that includes pizza and beer.

Philly Beer Week's kick off party will take place Friday evening at the 2300 Arena in South Philly. Enjoy endless beer samples from more than 65 breweries and cideries.

Friday night, head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Philly band Queen of Jeans is performing and guests can use a risograph to create a custom poster to take home. Also, there will be gel pens, a DJ and a discussion on how art can trigger memory.

If you've ever wanted to peak inside the private homes on the nation's oldest residential street, Fete Day is your chance.

Sign up for a free dance class taught by BalletX dancers on Sunday, or go to watch a performance by a local dance group. There will be food trucks and beer at the block party, too.

Spend the day eating, drinking and dancing in the street. La Festa will feature lots of neighborhood food and drink vendors, live music, shopping, carnival games, Italian dancers, wine-making demos and a spaghetti eating contest.



The new outdoor fitness series starts Sunday afternoon. Leading the weekly classes will be instructors from City Fitness and Roots2Rise.



Tiny Dynamite's A Play, A Pie and A Pint series is back. Check out "The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged" at Hill-Physick House, a historic mansion in Society Hill, this weekend. Tickets are $20 and include a beer and pizza slice.



