More Events:

May 30, 2019

This weekend is filled with festivals, free fitness classes and art

Check out our picks for things to do in Philly May 31-June 2

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Carroll - The Philadelphia Museum of Art. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The next few days are filled with festivals. On Friday, there's a big beer fest to kick off Philly Beer Week. Saturday is when the annual Fete Day celebration takes place. Then on Sunday, South Philly is hosting an Italian festival.

There are also free fitness classes this weekend. Get a dance lesson from BalletX during the company's first-ever block party, or unwind with free yoga at LOVE Park.

As for the arts scene, there's a party at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with live music and you can score a $20 theater ticket that includes pizza and beer.

Philly Beer Week's Opening Tap changes venues for 2019

Philly Beer Week's kick off party will take place Friday evening at the 2300 Arena in South Philly. Enjoy endless beer samples from more than 65 breweries and cideries.

"Flashback Friday" party at art museum includes throwback jams, retro art

Friday night, head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Philly band Queen of Jeans is performing and guests can use a risograph to create a custom poster to take home. Also, there will be gel pens, a DJ and a discussion on how art can trigger memory.

Explore Elfreth's Alley historic homes on Fete Day

If you've ever wanted to peak inside the private homes on the nation's oldest residential street, Fete Day is your chance.

BalletX hosting block party with free dance classes, performances

Sign up for a free dance class taught by BalletX dancers on Sunday, or go to watch a performance by a local dance group. There will be food trucks and beer at the block party, too.

La Festa Italian Street Festival in South Philly similar to celebrations in Italy

Spend the day eating, drinking and dancing in the street. La Festa will feature lots of neighborhood food and drink vendors, live music, shopping, carnival games, Italian dancers, wine-making demos and a spaghetti eating contest.

Free yoga series at LOVE Park announced

The new outdoor fitness series starts Sunday afternoon. Leading the weekly classes will be instructors from City Fitness and Roots2Rise.

Tickets to Jane Austen play include pizza, beer

Tiny Dynamite's A Play, A Pie and A Pint series is back. Check out "The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged" at Hill-Physick House, a historic mansion in Society Hill, this weekend. Tickets are $20 and include a beer and pizza slice.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Roundup Philadelphia Yoga Performances Philly Beer Week Philadelphia Museum of Art Ballet Fitness Elfreth's Alley Beers Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Houston Rockets making Chris Paul, Clint Capela available — are Sixers a fit?
Chris-Paul_052919_usat

Investigations

Philly battle rapper Tech 9's death reportedly ruled suicide
tech 9 child porn charges

Artists

Philly illustrator Loveis Wise, with two New Yorker covers in tow, featured by Adobe
Loveis Wise adobe

Eagles

In crowded offense, Eagles players not worried about getting their touches
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Investigations

Small plane crashes off Cape May Point into Atlantic Ocean
Cape May Point place crash

Mental Health

Mental health support may be beneficial to food allergy sufferers
mental healths support food allergies

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved