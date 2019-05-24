More Events:

May 24, 2019

Free yoga series at LOVE Park announced

The hour-long workouts will take place on Sundays in June and July

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The refurbished LOVE sculpture at LOVE Park, Feb. 13, 2018.

This summer, join in free yoga at LOVE Park. The new outdoor fitness series was just announced and will take place Sunday afternoons from June 2 through July 14.

The hour-long classes will be vinyasa style and suitable for all levels. Leading the weekly classes will be instructors from City Fitness and Roots2Rise, a nonprofit organization that brings yoga and mindfulness to underserved communities in the Philadelphia area.

RELATED: A breakdown of the five major types of yoga | The debate over yoga and mindfulness in schools | Mutter Museum hosting outdoor yoga class in the garden | Roots2Rise hosting yoga classes on the Manayunk Bridge

While the classes are free, donations are welcome and will go to Roots2Rise.

Reserving a spot online is suggested, but anyone interested can also drop in, so long as space allows.

Remember to bring a mat and wear sunscreen – there's not a lot of shade in LOVE Park!

City Fitness, Roots2Rise, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the Fairmount Park Conservancy are all partnering to host the new summer series.

Free Yoga Series at LOVE Park

Sundays from June 2 through July 14
11 a.m. to noon | Free (donations welcome)
LOVE Park

