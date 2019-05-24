Free yoga series at LOVE Park announced

This summer, join in free yoga at LOVE Park. The new outdoor fitness series was just announced and will take place Sunday afternoons from June 2 through July 14.

The hour-long classes will be vinyasa style and suitable for all levels. Leading the weekly classes will be instructors from City Fitness and Roots2Rise, a nonprofit organization that brings yoga and mindfulness to underserved communities in the Philadelphia area.

While the classes are free, donations are welcome and will go to Roots2Rise.

Reserving a spot online is suggested, but anyone interested can also drop in, so long as space allows.

Remember to bring a mat and wear sunscreen – there's not a lot of shade in LOVE Park!

City Fitness, Roots2Rise, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the Fairmount Park Conservancy are all partnering to host the new summer series.

Sundays from June 2 through July 14

11 a.m. to noon | Free (donations welcome)

LOVE Park

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.