May 07, 2019

Mutter Museum hosting outdoor yoga class in the garden

The workout is part of the museum's new wellness series

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The facade of the Mutter Museum in Philadelphia.

The Mutter Museum is hosting a series of wellness workshops this summer, starting with yoga in the the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden on Sunday, June 9.

All levels are invited to the workout, which will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

RELATED: This is when the Mutter Museum's pop-up beer garden returns

The class is $12 to attend. There's also the option to purchase a $25 ticket that includes yoga plus discounted museum admission.

After working up a sweat, yogis can explore the Mutter's unique collection of human specimens and medical objects.

Attendees should remember to bring a mat and water with them for the event.

All wellness workshops will take place on the second Sunday of the month. Check the Mutter Museum's website for details on upcoming events in the series.

Second Sundays: Yoga

Sunday, June 9
10-11 a.m. | $12-$25 per person
Mutter Museum
19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

