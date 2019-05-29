More Events:

'Flashback Friday' party at art museum includes throwback jams, retro art

Each month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art throws a Final Fridays party with a different theme

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Philadelphia Museum of Art Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art's Great Stair Hall.

Each month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art throws a Final Fridays party with a different theme.

To close out May, the theme will be "Flashback Friday," featuring tons of throwback jams, gel pen art and a video game by artist Molly Soda that transports players back to the early days of the World Wide Web.

The art museum describes the event as "an evening devoted to the moods, music, fads and feels that take you back."

To set the mood, beginning at 5 p.m. a DJ in the Great Stair Hall will spin hits from the '80s, '90s and '00s. Then later in the night, Philly band Queen of Jeans will perform.

As for activities, in addition to being able to doodle your crush's name make art with colored gel pens again, attendees can try out retro print technology by using a risograph to create custom two-tone posters to take home.

That's not all, though. There are also some educational – but not boring! – activities. An expert will explain how art can trigger memory and there will be a lecture/performance on art and music.

What's really guaranteed to stir up some nostalgia, however, are two field trips.

Attendees can go on an elementary school tour of the museum with games and hands-on activities, or opt for the high school tour with journaling. To join in either, make sure to pre-register.

All activities at the event are free with museum admission, which is $14 for students and $18 for adults online. 

The party will run from 5 to 8:45 p.m. On Friday nights, the museum stays open late and sells cocktails and tapas.

Final Fridays: Flashback Friday

Friday, May 31
5-8:45 p.m. | Included with museum admission
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

