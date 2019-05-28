More Events:

May 28, 2019

BalletX hosting block party with free dance classes, performances

The new event is a celebration of dance and community

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
BalletX hosting block party with free dance classes and performances on June 2.

Join BalletX for the company's first-ever block party on Sunday, June 2. There will be free dance classes, as well as performances and food trucks.

The event will take place both indoors at the new BalletX headquarters and outdoors on the street. Washington Avenue will be closed off between 19th and 20th streets for the party.

BalletX to perform 'The Little Prince' at Wilma Theater in July

Dance classes will be taught by BalletX dancers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The classes being offered include ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, voguing and West African dance.

No dance experience is necessary but online registration is recommended if you want to participate.

Beginning at noon, there will be performances at the outdoor stage by BalletX, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, Eleone Dance Theatre, Danco 2 (D/2) Apprentice Company, JUNK, The Hood Lockers and Chocolate Ballerina Company.

As for the local vendors on site, attendees can purchase beer from Dock Street Brewery, wine from Jet Wine Bar and food from Cafe Ynez, Tuck-ins and Sista's on the Roll.

BalletX Block Party

Sunday, June 2
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free
1923 Washington Ave., Philadelphia PA 19146

