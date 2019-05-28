Take a free barre class at Race Street Pier

On Monday, June 10, there will be a free barre class lead by Callie Kim, owner of Tuck Barre & Yoga, at Race Street Pier on the Delaware River waterfront.

The 45-minute workout will take place in the morning, starting at 7 a.m.

The class description states attendees should expect to feel challenged, but modifications will be offered for all levels.

Barre is a combination of ballet, yoga and pilates, where participants do high reps of small range-of-motion movements and targeted core work.



For the outdoor class, remember to bring a mat. All other props will be provided.

Race Street Pier is a popular workout spot in the city. It's the location of a free yoga series presented by Independence Blue Cross.

Monday, June 10

7 a.m. | Free

Race Street Pier

121 N. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106



