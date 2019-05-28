More Events:

May 28, 2019

Explore Elfreth's Alley historic homes on Fete Day

Private homes on the nation's oldest residential street will open their doors to visitors

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Elfreth's Alley
Elfreth's Alley Fete Day C. Ridgeway/Visit Philadelphia™

A family spends the day outside in Elfreth's Alley.

Saturday, June 1, visit the nation's oldest residential street during Fete Day.

Visitors will get a rare glimpse into Elfreth Alley's private homes, to view how the late 18th century and early 19th century houses have been preserved and changed.

RELATED: A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019

Fete Day will also include crafts, music and colonial games, and families can take an 18th century-style photo in the alley.

Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults. Families also have the option to purchase a group ticket for $60.

2019 Fete Day

Saturday, June 1
1-5 p.m. | $10-$60 for tickets
Elfreth's Alley
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia Tours

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles fantasy football rankings, with analysis
052819ZachErtz

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have the 'most underappreciated player' in NFL
011219JasonKelce

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved