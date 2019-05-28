Explore Elfreth's Alley historic homes on Fete Day

Saturday, June 1, visit the nation's oldest residential street during Fete Day.



Visitors will get a rare glimpse into Elfreth Alley's private homes, to view how the late 18th century and early 19th century houses have been preserved and changed.



Fete Day will also include crafts, music and colonial games, and families can take an 18th century-style photo in the alley.

Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults. Families also have the option to purchase a group ticket for $60.



Saturday, June 1

1-5 p.m. | $10-$60 for tickets

Elfreth's Alley

124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106



