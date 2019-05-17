A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019

This summer, catch a free movie screening in one of Philly's charming outdoor spaces.

The lineup of films includes a mix of new releases, family-friendly favs and cult classics. "Crazy Rich Asians," "Avengers: Endgame," "Space Jam," Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Clueless" are only a few of the movies you can watch under the stars this season.

Below, check out our ultimate guide to all the free outdoor movie screenings. As more are announced, we'll update our list.



The series will return in June. Movies will either be screened on the grass just north of the Walnut Street Bridge, or at Grays Ferry Crescent, on the esplanade closest to the Wharton Street and Schuylkill Avenue trail entrance.

Most movies will start at 8:30 p.m. but arrive early for free snacks and to enter a free raffle for a Philadelphia Runner gift card.

Remember to bring a blanket or lawn chair for the show.

Thursday, June 13 – "Romancing the Stone"

Thursday, June 20 – "The Karate Kid" (1984)

Thursday, June 27 – "American Graffiti"

Thursday, July 11 – "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Thursday, July 18 – "Robin Hood" (Disney 1973)

Thursday, July 25 – "Sing"

Thursday, Aug. 1 – "Green Book"

Thursday, Aug. 8 – "Crazy Rich Asians"

Thursday, Aug. 15 – "Captain Marvel"

Thursday, Aug. 22 – "A League of Their Own"

This year's outdoor movie series in La Peg's beer garden will feature cult favorites from the '80s and '90s, organized around a different theme each month. June's theme is "Record Store Month," while July's is "'90s Throwbacks" and August's is "Unconventional Love Stories."



Also, this summer there will be Quizzo before each screening and themed cocktails. All movies will start at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12 – "High Fidelity"

Wednesday, June 19 – "Pretty in Pink"

Wednesday, June 26 – "Empire Records"

Wednesday, July 10 – "Space Jam"

Wednesday, July 17 – "She's All That"

Wednesday, July 24 – "Cruel Intentions"

Wednesday, July 31 – "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion"

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – "Working Girl"

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – "Dumb and Dumber"

Wednesday, Aug. 21 – "Raising Arizona"

Catch a family-friendly movie in Mt. Airy this summer. On the last Friday of the month, there will be a screening at either Lovett Park or Pleasant Playground. All movies will start at sundown.

Friday May 31 – "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" at Lovett Park

Friday June 28 – "The Princess and the Frog" at Pleasant Playground

Friday July 26 – "Babe" at Lovett Park

Friday August 30 – "Dumbo" (2019) at Pleasant Playground

Friday September 27 – "Avengers: Endgame" at Lovett Park

Also, on the last Saturday of the month, there will be screenings at the Trolley Car Diner on Germantown Avenue.

Saturday May 25 – "Secret Life of Pets"

Saturday June 29 – "Jungle Book" (2016)

Saturday July 27 – "Zootopia"

Saturday August 31 – "Paddington"

Grab a lawn chair and head to the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing to watch a free movie at the waterfront. Movies start at dusk, which is approximately 8:30 p.m. in July and 8 p.m. in August.



Thursday, July 11 – "Captain Marvel"

Thursday, July 18 – "Crazy Rich Asians"

Thursday, July 25 – "Creed II"

Thursday, Aug. 1 – "Fighting With My Family"

Thursday, Aug. 8 – "Clueless"

Thursday, Aug. 15 – "Aquaman"

Thursday, Aug. 22 – "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse"

Thursday, Aug. 29 – "Incredibles 2"

This August, movies will be screened at sundown in University City's Clark Park. Bring a blanket or chair, grab a snack from one of the on-site food trucks and settle in to enjoy the evening.

Friday, Aug. 9 – "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Friday, Aug. 16 – "Crazy Rich Asians"

Friday, Aug. 23 – "Creed II"

Friday, Aug. 30 – "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse"

On select Thursday evenings, watch a family-friendly movie at the pavilion in front of Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse in the King of Prussia Town Center.

Screenings start at 8 p.m. and free popcorn will be provided.



Thursday, June 6 – "Mary Poppins Returns"

Thursday, July 11 – "The Little Rascals"

Thursday, Aug. 1 – "Incredibles 2"

