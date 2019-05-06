Longwood Gardens bringing back illuminated fountain show for summer

See a spectacle of water, color and music at Longwood Gardens during an illuminated fountain performance.

The 30-minute fountain shows start again for the summer season on Thursday, May 9, and will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through the end of October.

At the Main Fountain Garden, more than 1,000 jets of water jump and dance to a variety of soundtracks.

On May 10 the show will feature tunes from "The Wizard of Oz" and on May 23 music by The Beatles will play during the program. The full schedule can be viewed here.

Each month, Longwood Gardens also lets the audience pick the soundtrack for one special show.

On a few select nights, the nighttime show will include fireworks, too.

A timed admission ticket is required to visit Longwood Gardens. The price is $23 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, and $12 for children age 5-18. Access to the illuminated fountain show is included, except for the shows with fireworks. A separate ticket is required on those evenings.

Other summer fun at Longwood Gardens includes Festive Friday theme nights and live music in the beer garden.

Thursday, May 9, through Saturday, Aug. 31

9:15 p.m. | Timed admission ticket required

Thursday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 26

8:15 p.m. | Timed admission ticket required

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348



