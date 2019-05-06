More Events:

May 06, 2019

Longwood Gardens bringing back illuminated fountain show for summer

At the Main Fountain Garden, watch a spectacle of water, color and music

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Longwood Gardens
Illuminated Fountain Performance at Longwood Gardens Longwood Gardens/YouTube

Watch a fountain performance using more than 1,000 jets, as well as music and colored lights, at Longwood Gardens.

See a spectacle of water, color and music at Longwood Gardens during an illuminated fountain performance.

The 30-minute fountain shows start again for the summer season on Thursday, May 9, and will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through the end of October.

RELATED: Spend your summer at Spruce Street Harbor Park | Join in evening yoga on the rooftop of Bok this summer

At the Main Fountain Garden, more than 1,000 jets of water jump and dance to a variety of soundtracks. 

On May 10 the show will feature tunes from "The Wizard of Oz" and on May 23 music by The Beatles will play during the program. The full schedule can be viewed here

Each month, Longwood Gardens also lets the audience pick the soundtrack for one special show.

On a few select nights, the nighttime show will include fireworks, too.

A timed admission ticket is required to visit Longwood Gardens. The price is $23 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, and $12 for children age 5-18. Access to the illuminated fountain show is included, except for the shows with fireworks. A separate ticket is required on those evenings.

Other summer fun at Longwood Gardens includes Festive Friday theme nights and live music in the beer garden.

Illuminated Fountain Performances

Thursday, May 9, through Saturday, Aug. 31
9:15 p.m. | Timed admission ticket required
Thursday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 26
8:15 p.m. | Timed admission ticket required
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Longwood Gardens Philadelphia Shows Gardens Performances

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles after the 'compensatory pick deadline'
050419EzekielAnsah

Nonprofits

Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18
teen conference temple

Crime

Former Pa. youth ice hockey coach pleads guilty in two states on sex abuse charges
Police lights arrests crime

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Renovations

Walnut Street Theatre unveils plans for $39 million expansion
Walnut Street theatre expansion

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved