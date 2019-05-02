More Events:

May 02, 2019

Spend your summer at Spruce Street Harbor Park

The waterfront hangout has hammocks, games, beer and ice cream

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Spruce Street Harbor Park
Spruce Street Harbor Park announces opening date 2019 Matt Stanley/DRWC

Spruce Street Harbor Park at the Delaware River waterfront announces opening date for 2019.

Spruce Street Harbor Park will re-open for the 2019 season on Friday, May 10. 

The popular hangout by the Delaware River waterfront includes hammocks, lawn chairs, games, trees filled with color-changing lights, a boardwalk and a floating garden.

RELATED: Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season | Parks on Tap will visit a different Philly park each week for 23 weeks

Visitors can grab drinks from one of the beer garden's three bars serving craft beer, wine, cocktails like the Spruce Street Tea and frozen drinks like strawberry daiquiris.

As for what to eat, Chickie’s & Pete's, Franklin Fountain, Garces and HipCityVeg all serve food from renovated cargo containers on the boardwalk. There are also summer staples like funnel cake, fried Oreos, hot dogs, soft pretzels, cotton candy and snow cones.

All ages are invited to hang out at Spruce Street Harbor Park, which will host various events through the summer, like free concerts.

Spruce Street Harbor Park's hours of operation are listed below. The park, which is free to visit, will be open through Sunday, Sept. 29.

• Monday through Thursday – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Friday – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
• Saturday – 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
• Sunday – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Spruce Street Harbor Park 2019 Season

Friday, May 10, through Sunday, Sept. 29
Free admission
301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

