Spend your summer at Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park will re-open for the 2019 season on Friday, May 10.

The popular hangout by the Delaware River waterfront includes hammocks, lawn chairs, games, trees filled with color-changing lights, a boardwalk and a floating garden.

Visitors can grab drinks from one of the beer garden's three bars serving craft beer, wine, cocktails like the Spruce Street Tea and frozen drinks like strawberry daiquiris.

As for what to eat, Chickie’s & Pete's, Franklin Fountain, Garces and HipCityVeg all serve food from renovated cargo containers on the boardwalk. There are also summer staples like funnel cake, fried Oreos, hot dogs, soft pretzels, cotton candy and snow cones.

All ages are invited to hang out at Spruce Street Harbor Park, which will host various events through the summer, like free concerts.

Spruce Street Harbor Park's hours of operation are listed below. The park, which is free to visit, will be open through Sunday, Sept. 29.

• Monday through Thursday – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Friday – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

• Saturday – 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

• Sunday – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, May 10, through Sunday, Sept. 29

Free admission

301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



