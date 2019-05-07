More Culture:

May 07, 2019

Sunset Social, seasonal rooftop burger joint and bar, opens in University City for summer

The restaurant is on Cira Green, serving food daily from 11 a.m. to midnight

By Emily Rolen
Cira Green in University City.

Cira Green in University City.

Summer is right around the corner, and for many of you, that just means it's time to start drinking outside again.

This season, University City is playing host to one of the newest seasonal rooftop spots to enjoy food, drink, and a view.

Sunset Social is the newly-opened burger joint and bar, 12 floors above street level on Cira Green, the 1.25-acre park on top of the Cira Centre South parking garage at 30th Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets. 

Sunset Social officially opened on Monday, May 6, according to its social media. It also hosted a party in honor of the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

The bar will overlook the Schuylkill River and Center City and sits just above restaurant Walnut Street Cafe and arcade bar, The Post. In addition to the outdoor park spark, Sunset Social will have a covered, indoor area for eating and drinking.

According to Eater, fare will feature burgers (including a veggie burger), sandwiches and fries from chef and culinary director Jack Peterson. Drinks will include standard draft and wine options and frozen cocktails like a frosé daiquiri and a piña colada. 

Sunset Social is open every day 11 a.m. to midnight.

