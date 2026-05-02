Rest of Flyers-Hurricanes playoff schedule released

Just as the puck was dropping for Game 1 of the Flyers' second-round playoff series in Carolina, the remainder of the best-of-seven schedule against the Hurricanes was released.

Here it is:

• Game 1: Sat., May 2 @CAR, in progress

• Game 2 Mon., May 4 @CAR, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

• Game 3: Thu., May 7 @PHI, 8:00 p.m. (TNT/TruTV/HBO Max)

• Game 4: Sat., May 9 @PHI, 6:00 p.m. (TNT/TruTV/HBO Max)

• Game 5: Mon., May 11 @CAR, TBA* (ESPN)

• Game 6: Wed., May 13 @PHI, TBA* (TNT/TruTV/HBO Max)

• Game 7: Sat., May 16 @CAR, TBA* (TNT/TruTV/HBO Max)

*If necessary; All times ET

The Flyers clinched their first-round series over the rival Pittsburgh Penguins with Game 6 on Wednesday night, with a Cam York overtime winner that led Xfinity Mobile Arena to erupt.

The team returned to practice at its training center in Voorhees on Friday, only having learned from late the night before that they'd no sooner be headed straight to Carolina to jump right into the next round with Saturday night's 8 p.m. start in primetime.

It seemed like a rush move on the part of the NHL, even more so because both teams – and their fans – didn't even know when Game 2 would be until Game 1 was already getting started.

But at least the rest of the blanks are filled in now.

The series will bring the Flyers back to Xfinity Mobile Arena for Game 3 on Thursday, and Philly, without a doubt, will be ready for more playoff hockey.

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