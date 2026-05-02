Paul George (illness) downgraded to probable for Sixers-Celtics Game 7

BOSTON – Paul George has been added to the Sixers' injury report ahead of Saturday night's Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.

George is now probable due to an illness, the Sixers said Saturday afternoon. He joins Joel Embiid, who is listed as probable with the same "post appendectomy surgery recovery" designation that has been used for the former NBA MVP over the last three-plus weeks.

George, who is aiming to help the Sixers clinch a series win on his 36th birthday, has logged 36.3 minutes per game for the Sixers in this series, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 54.3 percent from beyond the arc.

George's defense against Celtics star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has been outstanding in this series, and the Sixers will almost certainly need the best possible version of the nine-time All-Star to complete a 3-1 series comeback.

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