Jayson Tatum (knee) downgraded to questionable for Sixers-Celtics Game 7

BOSTON – Less than an hour after the Sixers added Paul George to their injury report for Saturday night's Game 7 in Boston – George is probable with an illness – the Celtics have one-upped them, now listing superstar wing Jayson Tatum as questionable due to left knee stiffness.

Tatum, who has been Boston's best player in the series, only logged 29 minutes in the Sixers' Game 6 victory over the Celtics as he appeared to be dealing with a calf issue. Tatum and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla were adamant that the six-time All-Star would be available on Saturday night, and he was not listed on Boston's initial injury report.

Now, Tatum's availability is at least somewhat in question. And while it is difficult to imagine him missing a game of this significance, it stands to reason he could be limited.

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• Paul George downgraded to probable

