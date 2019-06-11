More Events:

June 11, 2019

Art Star hosting pop-up market at The Bourse

Pick up a gift for dad before Father's Day on Sunday, June 16

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Markets
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Bourse, originally built in the 1890's, just underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and will hold its grand reopening on Nov. 17. Here's a gallery of what has already opened in the completely-renovated space that resembles the likes of the New York's Chelsea Market.

Art Star recently opened a location at The Bourse, an upscale food hall in Old City, selling a curated selection of jewelry, cards, candles, prints and pottery.

On Thursday, June 13, there will be even more to shop. Art Star is bringing 15 local vendors to The Bourse for a one-day-only pop-up market with unique gifts. 

RELATED: Watch "Rocky" and "Creed" at Colonial Theatre's Father's Day movie marathon | Reading Terminal Market hosting The Philly Ice Cream Scoop

In addition to shopping for handmade gifts and goods – don't forget Father's Day is coming up – guests can enjoy an outdoor pop-up bar at the Fifth Street entrance. 

There will be craft cocktails courtesy of Bluebird Distilling and Scoop DeVille will be on the patio selling ice cream.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Scoop DeVilleThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scoop DeVille - A Philly-based small batch ice cream parlor features dozens of items made in-house and at their original Walnut St. location. They're known for their create-your-own flavor soft serve ice cream, milkshakes and frozen treats.

As for the vendors who will be at the market, those looking for a gift for dad may want to shop for ties from The Pink Lapel, Philly-themed pillows from Ana Thorne, illustrations made with coffee by Carol Stamper or wood goods by Jeff Miller.

Here's the full list of participating craft vendors:

• Sarah Draws Things – art prints and cards
• by ren – jewelry
• Rider Ceramics – pottery
• Ana Thorne - baby goods, accessories and Philly-themed goods
• GeometricGem – jewelry
• Carol Stamper – illustrations made with coffee
• Oweee Baby – baby hats and accessories
• Vellum Street Soap Company – bath and body
• Tamme Handmade – pillows
• Forge & Finish – jewelry
• Jeff Miller – wood home goods
• Kara Hinson – fine art prints and cards
• The Pink Lapel – bow ties and ties
• The 50/50 Company – screen printed goods
• Squirrel Tacos – hand cut paper art

Art Star Pop-Up at The Bourse

Thursday, June 13
4-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Markets Philadelphia Food & Drink Gifts Old City Father's Day

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Eagles

Eagles have their core locked up long-term: Defense edition
061019BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved