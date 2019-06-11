Art Star hosting pop-up market at The Bourse

Art Star recently opened a location at The Bourse, an upscale food hall in Old City, selling a curated selection of jewelry, cards, candles, prints and pottery.

On Thursday, June 13, there will be even more to shop. Art Star is bringing 15 local vendors to The Bourse for a one-day-only pop-up market with unique gifts.

In addition to shopping for handmade gifts and goods – don't forget Father's Day is coming up – guests can enjoy an outdoor pop-up bar at the Fifth Street entrance.

There will be craft cocktails courtesy of Bluebird Distilling and Scoop DeVille will be on the patio selling ice cream.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Scoop DeVille - A Philly-based small batch ice cream parlor features dozens of items made in-house and at their original Walnut St. location. They're known for their create-your-own flavor soft serve ice cream, milkshakes and frozen treats.

As for the vendors who will be at the market, those looking for a gift for dad may want to shop for ties from The Pink Lapel, Philly-themed pillows from Ana Thorne, illustrations made with coffee by Carol Stamper or wood goods by Jeff Miller.

Here's the full list of participating craft vendors:

• Sarah Draws Things – art prints and cards

• by ren – jewelry

• Rider Ceramics – pottery

• Ana Thorne - baby goods, accessories and Philly-themed goods

• GeometricGem – jewelry

• Carol Stamper – illustrations made with coffee

• Oweee Baby – baby hats and accessories

• Vellum Street Soap Company – bath and body

• Tamme Handmade – pillows

• Forge & Finish – jewelry

• Jeff Miller – wood home goods

• Kara Hinson – fine art prints and cards

• The Pink Lapel – bow ties and ties

• The 50/50 Company – screen printed goods

• Squirrel Tacos – hand cut paper art

Art Star Pop-Up at The Bourse

Thursday, June 13

4-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.