Watch 'Rocky' and 'Creed' at Colonial Theatre's Father's Day movie marathon

Father's Day is this weekend. Have you made plans with dad yet?

On Sunday, June 16, The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is hosting a "Dad's a Champ!" movie marathon. Three Philly-favorite sports dramas will be screened. "Rocky," "Rocky IV" and "Creed" will be shown at the theater, starting at 1 p.m.

Below is the marathon schedule.

Rocky (1976) – 4K digital restoration

Starts at 1 p.m. Rocky IV (1985) – 35mm projection

Starts at 3:15 p.m. Creed (2015) – digital projection

Starts at 5 p.m.

Individual film tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under and Colonial Theatre members.

Movie marathon tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors and $15 for children 12 and under and Colonial Theatre members.

Sunday, June 16

Starting at 1 p.m.

The Colonial Theatre

227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, PA 19460



