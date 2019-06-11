More Events:

June 11, 2019

Watch 'Rocky' and 'Creed' at Colonial Theatre's Father's Day movie marathon

Take dad out to the movies on Sunday, June 16

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Take dad to the Father's Day movie marathon at The Colonial Theatre.

Father's Day is this weekend. Have you made plans with dad yet?

On Sunday, June 16, The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is hosting a "Dad's a Champ!" movie marathon. Three Philly-favorite sports dramas will be screened. "Rocky," "Rocky IV" and "Creed" will be shown at the theater, starting at 1 p.m.

Below is the marathon schedule.

Rocky (1976) – 4K digital restoration
Starts at 1 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) – 35mm projection
Starts at 3:15 p.m.

Creed (2015) – digital projection
Starts at 5 p.m.

Individual film tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under and Colonial Theatre members.

Movie marathon tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors and $15 for children 12 and under and Colonial Theatre members.

Dad's a Champ! Rocky & Creed Father's Day Marathon

Sunday, June 16
Starting at 1 p.m.
The Colonial Theatre
227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, PA 19460

