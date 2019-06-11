Watch 'Rocky' and 'Creed' at Colonial Theatre's Father's Day movie marathon

June 11, 2019
Father's Day is this weekend. Have you made plans with dad yet?
On Sunday, June 16, The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is hosting a "Dad's a Champ!" movie marathon. Three Philly-favorite sports dramas will be screened. "Rocky," "Rocky IV" and "Creed" will be shown at the theater, starting at 1 p.m.
Below is the marathon schedule.
Rocky (1976) – 4K digital restoration
Starts at 1 p.m.
Rocky IV (1985) – 35mm projection
Starts at 3:15 p.m.
Creed (2015) – digital projection
Starts at 5 p.m.
Individual film tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under and Colonial Theatre members.
Movie marathon tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors and $15 for children 12 and under and Colonial Theatre members.
Sunday, June 16
Starting at 1 p.m.
The Colonial Theatre
227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, PA 19460
