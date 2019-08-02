More Events:

August 02, 2019

Summer Cocktail Social is three-hour party with some of Philly's best bartenders

Tickets to the party include all drinks

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Summer Cocktail Social is three hour party with Philly's best bartenders Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/ on Unsplash

Bartenders will mix creative drinks for attendees of Drink Philly's Summer Cocktail Social on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Drink Philly's Summer Cocktail Social is a three-hour party where some of the best bartenders from popular bars and restaurants show off their skills by mixing creative drinks for attendees. 

The event, back for its fourth year, will take place at the Arts Ballroom on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Tickets to attend are $35 and include all drinks from 7 to 10 p.m.

Not all of the bars and bartenders have been announced yet, but here's the list of participants so far:

• a.kitchen+bar – Damien Langaria-Araque
• ITV – Maria Polise
• R&D – Resa Mueller
• Attico – Yuriy Bryhidyr
• The Olde Bar – TBA
• Rouge – Kevin Hoagland
• Village Whiskey – TBA
• Tria Taproom – Michelle Cudia
• Alimentari at DiBruno Bros – Andrew Yoast
• Bloomsday – Lindsey Evans

Cocktails will be made using Diageo products like Ketel One Botanicals, Johnnie Walker Black, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Don Julio Blanco Tequila.

For the event, attendees are expected to dress in summer cocktail attire.

Drink Philly's Summer Cocktail Social

Wednesday, Aug. 21
7-10 p.m. | $35 per person
Arts Ballroom
1324 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

