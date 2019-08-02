Summer Cocktail Social is three-hour party with some of Philly's best bartenders

Drink Philly's Summer Cocktail Social is a three-hour party where some of the best bartenders from popular bars and restaurants show off their skills by mixing creative drinks for attendees.

The event, back for its fourth year, will take place at the Arts Ballroom on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Tickets to attend are $35 and include all drinks from 7 to 10 p.m.

Not all of the bars and bartenders have been announced yet, but here's the list of participants so far:

• a.kitchen+bar – Damien Langaria-Araque

• ITV – Maria Polise

• R&D – Resa Mueller

• Attico – Yuriy Bryhidyr

• The Olde Bar – TBA

• Rouge – Kevin Hoagland

• Village Whiskey – TBA

• Tria Taproom – Michelle Cudia

• Alimentari at DiBruno Bros – Andrew Yoast

• Bloomsday – Lindsey Evans

Cocktails will be made using Diageo products like Ketel One Botanicals, Johnnie Walker Black, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Don Julio Blanco Tequila.

For the event, attendees are expected to dress in summer cocktail attire.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

7-10 p.m. | $35 per person

Arts Ballroom

1324 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.