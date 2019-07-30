Punch Buggy Brewing Co. is new place to find craft brews in Philadelphia

There's no shortage of places to go for a cold beer in Philadelphia, but it's time to add another to the list.

Punch Buggy Brewing Co. is set to open on North American Street in Olde Kensington on Thursday, Aug. 8.

During the grand opening weekend, visitors to the small-batch craft brewery can take a tour of the facility and enjoy beers and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

There will be eight taps that will pour a rotating selection of beers. Brews on the company's website currently include Smokey Tailpipe, a smoked porter; Punch Buggy Yellow, a blonde ale; and Beetle Juice, a New England IPA.

On Instagram, Punch Buggy shared a few progress shots showing how the space is evolving ahead of opening day.

Hours of operation for the first weekend are listed below.

• Thursday, Aug. 8 – 5-10 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 9 – 5 p.m. to midnight

• Saturday, Aug. 10 – Noon to midnight

• Sunday, Aug. 11 – Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

1445 N. American St. Philadelphia, PA 19122



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.