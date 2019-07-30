More Events:

July 30, 2019

Punch Buggy Brewing Co. is new place to find craft brews in Philadelphia

Head to Olde Kensington for a beer and grilled cheese

By Sinead Cummings
Punch Buggy Brewing Co. is opening in Philadelphia this August.

There's no shortage of places to go for a cold beer in Philadelphia, but it's time to add another to the list. 

Punch Buggy Brewing Co. is set to open on North American Street in Olde Kensington on Thursday, Aug. 8.

RELATED: Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week | Speakeasy-style cabaret bar opening in converted auto body shop

During the grand opening weekend, visitors to the small-batch craft brewery can take a tour of the facility and enjoy beers and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

There will be eight taps that will pour a rotating selection of beers. Brews on the company's website currently include Smokey Tailpipe, a smoked porter; Punch Buggy Yellow, a blonde ale; and Beetle Juice, a New England IPA.

On Instagram, Punch Buggy shared a few progress shots showing how the space is evolving ahead of opening day.

Hours of operation for the first weekend are listed below.

• Thursday, Aug. 8 – 5-10 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 9 – 5 p.m. to midnight
• Saturday, Aug. 10 – Noon to midnight
• Sunday, Aug. 11 – Noon to 8 p.m.

Punch Buggy Brewing Co. Grand Opening

Thursday, Aug. 8
1445 N. American St. Philadelphia, PA 19122

Sinead Cummings
