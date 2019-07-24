Speakeasy-style cabaret bar opening in converted auto body shop

The Bearded Ladies, Philadelphia's experimental cabaret group, are working on what's sure to be one of Philly's coolest new hangouts.



This September, during the city-wide Fringe Festival, a pop-up cabaret bar with a speakeasy vibe is opening near East Passyunk Avenue's half-mile stretch of notable restaurants.

"Part performance installation, part fever dream, part neighborhood jawn," is how they describe it.



To create the pop-up bar, named Late Night Snacks, the Bearded Ladies are partnering with installation and costume designer Machine Dazzle, who recently created Cara Delevingne's headpiece for the 2019 MET Gala, in transforming an auto body shop on Percy Street.

Performing at the venue will be different artists every night – from opera singers to drag queens to cabaret stars.

Tickets prices will vary for each show, maxing out at $50, but there will also be some pay-what-you-wish tickets available each night. The Bearded Ladies aim to make cabaret accessible to all.

Stop by after an early Fringe Festival show for a nightcap, or make Late Night Snacks your sole destination for cocktails and entertainment. It will open on Sept. 7 and feature programming from Tuesday to Sunday through Sept. 29.

The full lineup of artists will be released in early August, then tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 16.

The Bearded Ladies have teamed up with FringeArts, Opera Philadelphia, Vox Populi, Hidden City Philadelphia, Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation and the Mayor's Office of LGBT Affairs to present Late Night Snacks this September.

Saturday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 29

1316 S. Percy St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



