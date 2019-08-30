More Events:

August 30, 2019

Morgan's Pier will stay open in September and October for Fall Fest

Grab a pumpkin brew at the waterfront beer garden this autumn

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns for fifth year on Sept. 25 Courtesy of/Aversa PR

Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns for fifth year on Sept. 25.

Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier will kick off on Wednesday, September 25, and end with a Halloween party on Saturday, October 26. 

In year's past, Morgan's Pier was only open on weekends once summer ended, but this fall, the Delaware River waterfront beer garden will remain open Wednesdays through Sundays. 

For Fall Fest, the beer garden – one of Philly's most popular places to drink – will get an autumnal makeover, complete with twinkling lights, pumpkins and hay bales. 

Morgan's Pier is also installing clear walls that can be used during wet or cold weather.

The food and drink menu will be updated with fall favorites, as well.

During Fall Fest, there will be pumpkin carving on Saturdays and Sundays, Quizzo on Wednesdays, karaoke on Thursdays, live acoustic performances on Sunday afternoons and DJ entertainment Fridays and Saturdays.

One-off weekend events include a succulent workshop on October 12, a dog-friendly happy hour on October 13 and a "paint night" on October 19.

Morgan's Pier will also host an Oktoberfest celebration on October 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets ($45 online and $50 at the door) include an open bar, unlimited soft pretzels and other food specials. 

Then, on the final day of Fall Fest, there will be a big Halloween bash to close out the season.

Fall Fest

Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 26
Open at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
Open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Morgan's Pier
221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings
