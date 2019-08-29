More Events:

August 29, 2019

Gritty 5K to take place week of Flyers home opener

The orange mascot's confidence leads us to question whether the race itself will be rigged

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Gritty 5K to take place week of Flyers home opener Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Gritty 5K to take place week of Flyers home opener.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that the "Gritty 5K" will take place a few days after the team's home opener.

The race, which will be held on Sunday, October 13, will take runners from the Wells Fargo Center through the Navy Yard en route to the finish line outside of Xfinity LIVE!, where there will be a post-race party.

RELATED: Flyers training camp to be featured on NHL Network's "Behind the Glass"

Gritty will lead the pack at the starting line. True to his famed je ne se quoi, Gritty is very confident he'll win.

"I’ll do whatever it takes. I’ll spin signs around so people run the wrong way. You don’t follow the rules when it's your event. You just soak in the glory when crossing through those flaming gates of victory," he's quoted as saying in the official press release. 

The mascot also shared a personal statement, "from the desk of Gritty," via Twitter.

"Remember, if the fur ain't flyin' you ain't tryin" is decent advice.

Runners are encouraged to don their best Gritty-inspired gear, as the best-dressed will be awarded prizes in categories such as "Best in Fur." (You may want to take a look at our article on how to make your own Gritty costume to give yourself a better chance to win.)

Registration for the Gritty 5K opens at 2 p.m. today (August 29). The price is $45 per person. 

Funds raised will benefit Flyers Charities which helps support a multitude of nonprofits across the Greater Philadelphia region.

After facing the Chicago Blackhawks on October 4 in Prague, Czech Republic, the Flyers will return stateside for their Wednesday, October 9 home opener against the New Jersey Devils.

Gritty 5K

Sunday, October 13
Start time: 8:30 a.m. | $45 registration.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Philadelphia Gritty Running

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' fourth preseason game vs. the Jets
082919JoshSweat

Investigations

Liberation Way employees plead guilty in Bucks County addiction treatment scheme
Liberation Way

Prevention

Pinterest takes initiative in stopping the spread of medical, vaccine misinformation
vaccine misinformation pinterest

Sixers

Sixers will bring NBA veteran Joe Johnson in for workout Thursday
082819-JoeJohnson-USAToday

Wawa

Take that, Sheetz: Food & Wine names Wawa best fast food in Pennsylvania
Wawa food & wine

Holidays

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved