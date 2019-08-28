More Sports:

August 28, 2019

Flyers training camp to be featured on NHL Network's 'Behind the Glass'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Carter Hart

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart will be a focal point in the four-part "Behind the Glass" series featuring the team's training camp on NHL Network, premiering Sept. 25.

The Philadelphia Flyers hope 2019 will be the year they break out of the rut they've been mired in for the past several seasons.

If NHL Network's choice for this year's "Behind the Glass" series is any indication, there's some belief the team will take a meaningful leap forward.

The NHL announced this week that the Flyers will be featured in the second annual "Hard Knocks"-style close-up on training camp, where key players are highlighted and the stage is set for the year ahead.

"Last year, Behind The Glass introduced fans to an aspect of the NHL world that they had never seen," said NHL chief content officer and executive vice president Steve Mayer. "We couldn't believe the response from our fans as they got a glimpse into a team's training camp for the first time. We are thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Flyers and their organization as they get ready to embark on a new season."

Some of the storylines to expect in the four-episode series will be a day in the life of Shayne Gostisbehere, a look at the preparation of 21-year-old goalie Carter Hart and behind-the-scenes evaluations from general manager Chuck Fletcher and new head coach Alain Vigneault.

"We are thrilled to be working with the NHL and NHL Network to showcase a different, all-access side of the Flyers organization," said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. "This is an incredible opportunity to give our fans and the hockey community a never-before-seen look at our club and to spotlight the promising young talent we are developing that will bring the Flyers to the next level."

The series premieres at 8 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 25 on NHL Network.

