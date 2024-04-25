WATCH: Micah Parsons 'utterly disgusted' Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell

April 25, 2024
Eagles fans are overjoyed that the team landed a first-round cornerback for the first time in 22 years with Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. One person not so happy? Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.
On Bleacher Report's draft show, Parsons gave an instant reaction to the selection:
Micah Parsons "utterly disgusted" by the Eagles drafting CB Quinyon Mitchell 😭 pic.twitter.com/MygE3R07BP— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024
"I'm honestly utterly disgusted on how lucky the Eagles are. I don't know how he fell this far with this run of offensive tackles and quarterbacks," Parsons said. "I thought he was a top-15, top-12 talent."
Mitchell was one of Parsons' favorite players in the draft, the Cowboy said.
"I think this is a terrific pick," Parsons continued. "I don't know how Howie [Roseman] and them get so lucky."
Rough break, Micah!
