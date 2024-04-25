More Sports:

April 25, 2024

WATCH: Micah Parsons 'utterly disgusted' Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell

Eagles fans love the Quinyon Mitchell pick. Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons? He's unhappy about it.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Micah-Parsons-Cowboys-Eagles Jerome Miron/USA Today

Micah Parsons sure seems jealous that the Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell...

Eagles fans are overjoyed that the team landed a first-round cornerback for the first time in 22 years with Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. One person not so happy? Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

On Bleacher Report's draft show, Parsons gave an instant reaction to the selection:

"I'm honestly utterly disgusted on how lucky the Eagles are. I don't know how he fell this far with this run of offensive tackles and quarterbacks," Parsons said. "I thought he was a top-15, top-12 talent."

Mitchell was one of Parsons' favorite players in the draft, the Cowboy said.

"I think this is a terrific pick," Parsons continued. "I don't know how Howie [Roseman] and them get so lucky."

Rough break, Micah!

MORE: Eagles 2024 NFL Draft board

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Quinyon Mitchell Micah Parsons

Videos

Featured

Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4
Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Groups kick off 'walk audits' to improve pedestrian pathways
Walk audits

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Health News

Philadelphia's ozone pollution is the worst in the Mid-Atlantic region
Philly Air Quality

Music

Learn more about Taylor Swift's album by talking to your Amazon Alexa
taylor swift amazon alexa

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Food & Drink

Jason Kelce to bartend in Sea Isle City on June 26
Jason Kelce bartending

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved