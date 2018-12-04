More Culture:

December 04, 2018

The most-visited spots in Philadelphia in 2018, according to Lyft

The ride share company's annual awards include four new categories this year

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Lyft Transportation
Morgan's Pier Courtesy of FCM Hospitality/Morgan's Pier

Morgan's Pier at night.

Philadelphia is widely acknowledged as one of the most walkable cities in the country, but you probably don’t want to walk from Port Richmond to Powelton Village every day. That’s when lots of people use Lyft, the pink ride-share service.

MORE: Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne | DC Comics' 'Shazam!' spotted filming in Philly

Each year, Lyft releases a list of the city’s most buzzing spots according to its app’s selected destinations.

Let’s see what Lyft can tell us:

• Most-visited bar: Morgan’s Pier
Morgan’s Pier, down along the Delaware River, takes the crown from Woody’s. I have no opinion on Morgan's Pier.

• Most-visited concert venue: Wells Fargo Center
The Center is unsurprisingly a repeat champion, although … just take the BSL.

• Most-visited fitness studio: Planet Fitness (2641-63 E York St.)
This is a new category, and a Northeast Philly gym takes the initial crown. Cool!

• Most-visited brunch spot: Parc
This is another new category. Parc is extremely good, though I’ve never been there for brunch. Maybe I’m missing out?

• Most-visited late-night restaurant: Pat’s
Another new category! Everyone hates on Pat’s but it’s a perfectly fine cheesesteak at 1 a.m. Get off my lawn.

• Most-visited late-night neighborhood: Center City
A fourth new category. There’s a whole bunch of stuff going on in Center City at night, and also it’s expensive to live there. Thus, folks Lyft to Center City.

• Only in Philadelphia: Eastern State Penitentiary
Correct, this is only in Philadelphia.

That all generally makes sense. Next time, take SEPTA.

A rundown of the full Lyftie Awards, featuring a cool neon design, can be found here

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lyft Transportation Philadelphia Center City Ride Share Vehicles Awards

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles playoff scenarios: How can they win the NFC East? Earn Wild Card berth?
1203_Carson_Wentz_USAT

Holiday

ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails
Merry Christmas sign

Health Stories

Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound
Carroll - Telemedicine in schools

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Sixers afford to turn down first-round pick for T.J. McConnell?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Airports

Philadelphia native allegedly detained by ICE for seven months suing Florida authorities
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr.

Food & Drink

New Rittenhouse restaurant Talk closes after just five months
talk rittenhouse closing

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved