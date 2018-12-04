The most-visited spots in Philadelphia in 2018, according to Lyft

Philadelphia is widely acknowledged as one of the most walkable cities in the country, but you probably don’t want to walk from Port Richmond to Powelton Village every day. That’s when lots of people use Lyft, the pink ride-share service.

Each year, Lyft releases a list of the city’s most buzzing spots according to its app’s selected destinations.

Let’s see what Lyft can tell us:

• Most-visited bar: Morgan’s Pier

Morgan’s Pier, down along the Delaware River, takes the crown from Woody’s. I have no opinion on Morgan's Pier. • Most-visited concert venue: Wells Fargo Center

The Center is unsurprisingly a repeat champion, although … just take the BSL. • Most-visited fitness studio: Planet Fitness (2641-63 E York St.)

This is a new category, and a Northeast Philly gym takes the initial crown. Cool! • Most-visited brunch spot: Parc

This is another new category. Parc is extremely good, though I’ve never been there for brunch. Maybe I’m missing out? • Most-visited late-night restaurant: Pat’s

Another new category! Everyone hates on Pat’s but it’s a perfectly fine cheesesteak at 1 a.m. Get off my lawn. • Most-visited late-night neighborhood: Center City

A fourth new category. There’s a whole bunch of stuff going on in Center City at night, and also it’s expensive to live there. Thus, folks Lyft to Center City. • Only in Philadelphia: Eastern State Penitentiary

Correct, this is only in Philadelphia.

That all generally makes sense. Next time, take SEPTA.

A rundown of the full Lyftie Awards, featuring a cool neon design, can be found here.

