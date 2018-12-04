Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne

Tinsel, a festive pop-up bar from the team behind Tradesman's and BRU, is returning to Philadelphia this week for its second holiday season.

The bar from Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts is one Philly's two Christmas-themed bars, along with East Passyunk's ITV which will be fully decked out as Miracle Bar now through the end of December. Tinsel, which you may have visited when it debuted last year in Center City, has sat vacant all year while it underwent remodeling. Now it is finally alive again and ready to serve Christmas-centric drinks this weekend.

Tinsel/Facebook The interior of Tinsel, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar at 116 S. 12th Street.

There will be some changes to this year's Tinsel, including more space, which may help with the at-capacity crowds the bar served last year. The remodeling has raised the ceilings in the old jewelry store space, as well as created a bigger bar and additional rooms. There is a wall adorned with 1,000 bows, a chandelier made of 500 Christmas ornaments, and an ornate Santa's throne, all designed to b e perfect Instagram fodder.

Throughout the season Tinsel will have a charitable bent as well. Among this year's new cocktails is the Canned "Good," the proceeds of which go to MANNA.

Check out the full drink menu, including cocktails with edible snow and take-home ornaments:

Cocktails

Canned “Good”: Choice of Deep Eddy’s Vodka or Bacardi Cuatro with cranberry and cinnamon; served in a custom Tinsel custom soup can you can take home as a souvenir, $13

Rockin’ A Rye the Christmas Tree: Tree Northbound Rye, Luxardo Cherry, holiday spices, $10

Deck the Halls: Malfy Blood Orange Gin, St. Germain, sparkling water, $11

Holiday Sangria: Dekuyper Red Apple, white wine, cranberries, $10

Through the Candy Cane Forest: Pinnacle vodka, Dekuyper Peppermint Schnapps, white chocolate liqueur, $12

Gingerbread Man: Northbound Rye, housemade gingersnap syrup, $10

Classic Eggnog: Christian Brothers Brandy, $11

Let it Snow: Jim Beam Double Oak, maple syrup, $11

Thin Mint: Fernet Blanco, Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Slushi, $10

Visions of Sugarplums: Served hot or cold, Red Bull Plum, cinnamon, Cruzan Spiced Rum, $13

Hot Chocolate: Choice of Stillhouse Mint Cocoa or Barcardi Coconut, $12

Hot Apple Cider: Choice of Barcardi Cuatro Rum & Dekuyper Red Apple or Evan Williams Honey Whiskey, $11

Hot Toddy: Jim Beam Toddy, $10

Tinsel’s Snow Globe: Grey Goose La Vanille, white cranberry; drink comes in Snow Globe with edible snow, $18

Maker’s Mark Stocking Shot: Maker’s Mark, whipped cream; custom glass stocking designed by CCG, dipped in signature red wax from Maker's Mark, $12

Neat X-Mas Ornament: Jim Beam, custom CCG ornament to take home for your tree, $12

Draft Beer

Tröegs Mad Elf, $8

Sly Fox Christmas Ale, $7

Sierra Celebration Ale, $7

3 Philosophers Ommegang, $8



Wine

House Red Merlot, $10

House White Reisling, $10

Happy Hour Specials

Monday through Friday, 5:00pm to 6:00pm

$2 Off - Winter Wonderland Cool Cocktails

$2 Off - Troegs Mad Elf

$2 Off - Wine

For folks who work in the industry – the holiday industry, that is – drinks are 50 percent off if you come in your work outfit (i.e., mall Santa or Salvation Army suit, for example). During happy hour Christmas workers also get their first drinks for free.

Aversa PR/PhillyVoice Tinsel expanded the space for its second season, including work to expose the building's original staircase.

Aversa PR/PhillyVoice The 500-ornament chandelier at Tinsel.

Keep on the lookout for parties and events at Tinsel throughout the month ahead, including sets from XPN's DJ Robert Drake.

Tinsel is located at 116 S. 12 St. Hours are below:

Monday-Tuesday: 5 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: Noon to midnight

Sunday: Noon to 10 p.m.



