ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails

Chef Nick Elmi's ITV has been transformed into Miracle, a Christmas-themed bar, for the second year in a row.

Through the end of December, visitors will be able to order Christmas cocktails from the festively decorated bar on East Passyunk Avenue.

Below is the holiday menu.



• Christmopolitan: Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime, absinthe mist • Snowball Old Fashioned: Butterscotch rye, spiced demerara, wormwood bitters, orange zest • Bad Santa (served hot): Apple cider, applejack, manzanilla sherry, lemon, cinnamon syrup, popcorn & bacon butter, baked apple bitters • Christmas Carol Barrel: Aged rum, aquavit, amaro, pumpkin pie, demerara syrup, lime, vanilla, angostura bitters • Koala-La La La, La La La La: Gin, pine, dry vermouth, lime, eucalyptus syrup, orange bitters • Gingerbread Flip: Bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Elemakule Tiki bitters, whole egg, nutmeg • Run Run Rudolph: Prosecco, gin, mulled wine puree, lemon, cane syrup • Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!: Sweet potato Barbados Rum, cachaça, Trinidad Rum, dry curacao, Marshmallow Orgeat, lime • Jingle Balls Nog: Cognac, Pedro Ximenez Sherry, brown butter, cinnamon, cherry, vanilla, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, nutmeg • And A Partridge In A Pear Tree: Reposado Tequila, pear brandy, mezcal, spiced demerara syrup, lime, egg white, club soda, Angostura Bitters, cinnamon

There's also the Nice Shot with rum, peppermint and chocolate, and the Naughty Shot with bourbon and cinnamon.

Nearly 100 locations around the world have been transformed into Miracle pop-ups, but ITV is the only one in Philadelphia.

The bar is open 5 p.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Through Sunday, Dec. 30

ITV

1615 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148



