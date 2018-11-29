This event makes holiday shopping fun with in-store deals, drinks, DJs

Holiday shopping can feel like a chore. The stress-inducing kind that you want to push off doing.

It doesn't have to be that way, though. The annual Rittenhouse Row Holiday Fashion Crawl aims to make shopping fun with in-store parties.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, participating retailers will serve shoppers cocktails from neighborhood bars, and there will be special discounts, trunks shows and gifts with purchase. Some locations will also have a DJ.

Below is a list of all the Rittenhouse spots to visit on the crawl.

Bonobos at 1519 Walnut St.

DFTI at 2026 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from a.bar

ellelauri at 114 S. 19th St. – Cocktail from a.kitchen

Endeavor Athletic at 119 S. 18th St. – Cocktail from Bar Bombon

Govberg Jewelers at 1521 Walnut St. – Cocktail from Stats on 17th

Hope Chest at 1937 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from Village Whiskey

Joan Shepp at 1811 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from The Dandelion

LAGOS at 1735 Walnut St.

Shop Sixty Five at 128 S. 17th St. – Cocktail from Rouge

Skirt at 212 S. 17th St. – Cocktail from Spice Finch

South Moon Under at 1731 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from Twenty Manning Grill

The shopping event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Street parking in Center City is free on Saturdays after 11 a.m. during the holiday season.

Rittenhouse Row Holiday Fashion Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 8

1-4 p.m. | Free to attend

Rittenhouse neighborhood

