This event makes holiday shopping fun with in-store deals, drinks, DJs

November 29, 2018
Holiday shopping can feel like a chore. The stress-inducing kind that you want to push off doing.
It doesn't have to be that way, though. The annual Rittenhouse Row Holiday Fashion Crawl aims to make shopping fun with in-store parties.
On Saturday, Dec. 8, participating retailers will serve shoppers cocktails from neighborhood bars, and there will be special discounts, trunks shows and gifts with purchase. Some locations will also have a DJ.
Below is a list of all the Rittenhouse spots to visit on the crawl.
Bonobos at 1519 Walnut St.
DFTI at 2026 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from a.bar
ellelauri at 114 S. 19th St. – Cocktail from a.kitchen
Endeavor Athletic at 119 S. 18th St. – Cocktail from Bar Bombon
Govberg Jewelers at 1521 Walnut St. – Cocktail from Stats on 17th
Hope Chest at 1937 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from Village Whiskey
Joan Shepp at 1811 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from The Dandelion
LAGOS at 1735 Walnut St.
Shop Sixty Five at 128 S. 17th St. – Cocktail from Rouge
Skirt at 212 S. 17th St. – Cocktail from Spice Finch
South Moon Under at 1731 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from Twenty Manning Grill
The shopping event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Street parking in Center City is free on Saturdays after 11 a.m. during the holiday season.
Saturday, Dec. 8
1-4 p.m. | Free to attend
Rittenhouse neighborhood
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.