More Events:

November 29, 2018

This event makes holiday shopping fun with in-store deals, drinks, DJs

Get something for everyone on your list (and maybe also tipsy) at the Rittenhouse Row Holiday Fashion Crawl

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Stock_Carroll - Holiday Decorations, Rittenhouse Square Christmas Tree Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Christmas tree at Rittenhouse Square.

Holiday shopping can feel like a chore. The stress-inducing kind that you want to push off doing.

It doesn't have to be that way, though. The annual Rittenhouse Row Holiday Fashion Crawl aims to make shopping fun with in-store parties.

RELATED: Christian Louboutin opening first Pennsylvania location | Christmas Village returns with new surprises for 2018 holiday season | Oprah unveils 2018 Favorite Things List, largest ever

On Saturday, Dec. 8, participating retailers will serve shoppers cocktails from neighborhood bars, and there will be special discounts, trunks shows and gifts with purchase. Some locations will also have a DJ.

Below is a list of all the Rittenhouse spots to visit on the crawl.

Bonobos at 1519 Walnut St.
DFTI at 2026 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from a.bar
ellelauri at 114 S. 19th St. – Cocktail from a.kitchen
Endeavor Athletic at 119 S. 18th St. – Cocktail from Bar Bombon
Govberg Jewelers at 1521 Walnut St. – Cocktail from Stats on 17th
Hope Chest at 1937 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from Village Whiskey
Joan Shepp at 1811 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from The Dandelion
LAGOS at 1735 Walnut St.
Shop Sixty Five at 128 S. 17th St. – Cocktail from Rouge
Skirt at 212 S. 17th St. – Cocktail from Spice Finch
South Moon Under at 1731 Chestnut St. – Cocktail from Twenty Manning Grill

The shopping event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Street parking in Center City is free on Saturdays after 11 a.m. during the holiday season.

Rittenhouse Row Holiday Fashion Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 8
1-4 p.m. | Free to attend
Rittenhouse neighborhood

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Shopping Philadelphia Cocktails Rittenhouse Fashion

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What they're saying: Markelle Fultz is probably done in Philly, but what could Sixers get back in a trade?
112818_Fultz_usat

Music

Meek Mill talks turning down an invite to the White House, and his Drake beef
Meek Mill picture

Investigations

SEPTA video captures violent assault of autistic man on bus
SEPTA autistic phillyvoice

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving the Phillies
112818_Harper_usat

Shopping

Christian Louboutin opening first Pennsylvania location
Christian Louboutin

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: Making plans takes a toll – headache or not
07282018_headache_migraine_Flickr

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.