November 28, 2018

Christian Louboutin opening first Pennsylvania location

This holiday season, you'll be able to shop the luxury retailer at King of Prussia Mall

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping King of Prussia Mall
Christian Louboutin Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Mar 23, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Model wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Christian Louboutin shoes with the red-lacquered soles are instantly recognizable.

The expensive designer item has become a status symbol, since a pair of red-bottom heels can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars. They're a go-to for celebrities like Blake Lively, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, especially on the red carpet.

RELATED: Starbucks introduces Juniper Latte, new collection with Ban.do | Shop for gifts early at Cricket Cringle, holiday market in Ardmore | Sequel to Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' announced

On Friday, Christian Louboutin will open in the King of Prussia Mall. Find the store between Nieman Marcus and Macy's.

It's the French brand's first Pennsylvania location. According to the mall, the store will offer various leather goods and a selection of beauty products, in addition to shoes.

Since it's opening just in time for the holiday season, maybe splurge on a gift for yourself – or hope Santa knows your shoe size.

