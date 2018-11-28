Christian Louboutin opening first Pennsylvania location

Christian Louboutin shoes with the red-lacquered soles are instantly recognizable.

The expensive designer item has become a status symbol, since a pair of red-bottom heels can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars. They're a go-to for celebrities like Blake Lively, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, especially on the red carpet.

On Friday, Christian Louboutin will open in the King of Prussia Mall. Find the store between Nieman Marcus and Macy's.

It's the French brand's first Pennsylvania location. According to the mall, the store will offer various leather goods and a selection of beauty products, in addition to shoes.

Since it's opening just in time for the holiday season, maybe splurge on a gift for yourself – or hope Santa knows your shoe size.

