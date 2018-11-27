Starbucks introduces Juniper Latte, new collection with Ban.do

Before you order that Peppermint Mocha, let us introduce you to Starbucks' latest holiday drink.



The new Juniper Latte, now available, is so wintery, so festive that it smells like a Christmas tree. According to Starbucks, the drink has a "pine-like flavor with delightful citrus undertones." There's also a dusting of pine-citrus sugar.

To some, the drink may also taste like a Christmas tree. The latte includes juniper syrup. For those unfamiliar, juniper is an evergreen shrub with berry-like cones.



Juniper berries are what give gin that distinct Christmas tree flavor people either love or hate.

If you're a G&T drinker, you'll probably be a fan of the latte's flavor. If you can't stand the liquor, maybe stick with the Peppermint Mocha – or try the seasonal Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte or Eggnog Latte.

Surprisingly, the Juniper Latte isn't the oddest drink Starbucks has released for the holiday season. That award goes to the Snowy Cheese Flavored Latte with blueberry flavored sprinkles. But you'll have to travel to China for it.

The juniper-flavored drink is available at participating Starbucks locations in the U.S. Although, only for a limited time, while supplies last.



Starbucks also just launched a new collection with Ban.do, the Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand. It consists of a double-wall traveler, mug and cold cup, as well as gifts like a pencil set and pencil pouch.

The pieces feature two new patterns. There's a bold plaid and a mini plaid with flowers.



"It has become well-known that one of our favorite methods of finding inspiration is to go vintage shopping," Ali LaBelle, creative director of art and design at Ban.do, shared in a press release.

"LA is known for its great flea markets, which are filled to the brim with incredible Christmas décor from the '50s and '60s! When designing for this collection, we were drawn to patterns that felt reminiscent of those patterns we see in vintage wrapping paper."



The collection is currently available in Starbucks stores.



