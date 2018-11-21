More News:

November 21, 2018

Free parking Saturdays for the holiday season begin in Philadelphia this weekend

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
The holiday carousel in the courtyard of City Hall is part of the Dilworth Park Wintergarden.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority's end-of-year holiday perks are returning to the city this week, as metered and kiosk parking will be free starting this Saturday and every Saturday into the new year.

The deal lasts through New Year's Day, beginning each Saturday at 11 a.m. and going until midnight.

Given the mass amounts of festive happenings already kicking off throughout Philly, this perk should make getting to and from downtown a little easier. When it comes to residential parking blocks, you're on your own, though – regular parking time limits and guidelines will still be in full effect.

"Sure, you could take the easy route and shop for the 'it gift' of the year on Amazon," the PPA writes in a recent blog post.

"But let's be honest: There's nothing like good ol' fashioned window shopping, especially in a city as vibrant as Philly."

The PPA will also be offering a discounted $8 flat rate in all its Center City parking garages for the next six Saturdays, also from 11 a.m. to midnight. To get the flat rate, head to the garage management office to get the discount validated. 

The deal works for the following garages:

• AutoPark at Independence Mall
• AutoPark at Olde City
• Parkade on 8th
• AutoPark at Jefferson
• AutoPark at Gallery Mall
• Family Courthouse Garage

