November 20, 2018

Comcast Holiday Spectacular returns for 2018 holiday season

The free show is a family-friendly favorite

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Comcast Holiday Spectacular

The Comcast Holiday Spectacular in the Comcast Center lobby is a 15 minute family-friendly show on their giant LED screens. The show follows a holiday theme featuring dancers from the Pennsylvania Ballet.

The Comcast Holiday Spectacular returns on Thanksgiving. Watch performances by the Pennsylvania Ballet, animated penguins and world-class ice skaters on the Comcast Experience Video Wall.

It's among the world’s largest, highest resolution LED displays. Find it in the Comcast Center's main lobby at 17th and JFK.

RELATED: Where to find tree lighting celebrations in Philly and the suburbs | Christmas Village returns with new surprises for 2018 holiday season

Since its debut in 2008, the Comcast Holiday Spectacular has become a popular attraction for Philadelphians and tourists during the holiday season.

The highlight of the free 15-minute show is the magic sleigh ride that travels through the countryside and flies above the city. The audience is invited to participate in a singalong while watching.

Catch the show at the top of the hour daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Visitors on Saturdays and Sundays can meet Santa after watching the Comcast Holiday Spectacular. He will be on campus every hour from 11:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

This year, there's also a holiday photo op at the Comcast Center's plaza. Visitors can step inside a life-size snow globe to pose for a picture with The Grinch from Illumination's new animated movie.

Comcast Holiday Spectacular

Thursday, Nov. 22, through Tuesday, Jan. 1
Top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (no 5 p.m. show weekdays) | Free to attend
Comcast Center lobby
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

