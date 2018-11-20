Comcast Holiday Spectacular returns for 2018 holiday season

The Comcast Holiday Spectacular returns on Thanksgiving. Watch performances by the Pennsylvania Ballet, animated penguins and world-class ice skaters on the Comcast Experience Video Wall.

It's among the world’s largest, highest resolution LED displays. Find it in the Comcast Center's main lobby at 17th and JFK.



Since its debut in 2008, the Comcast Holiday Spectacular has become a popular attraction for Philadelphians and tourists during the holiday season.

The highlight of the free 15-minute show is the magic sleigh ride that travels through the countryside and flies above the city. The audience is invited to participate in a singalong while watching.

Catch the show at the top of the hour daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Visitors on Saturdays and Sundays can meet Santa after watching the Comcast Holiday Spectacular. He will be on campus every hour from 11:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

This year, there's also a holiday photo op at the Comcast Center's plaza. Visitors can step inside a life-size snow globe to pose for a picture with The Grinch from Illumination's new animated movie.

Thursday, Nov. 22, through Tuesday, Jan. 1

Top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (no 5 p.m. show weekdays) | Free to attend

Comcast Center lobby

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

