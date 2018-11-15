More Events:

November 15, 2018

New 'Philly POPS Christmas' program features 'Hamilton' star

The holiday show will feature holiday classics, singalong tunes

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Philly POPS Christmas Bachrach Photo/Philly POPS

This December there are 10 opportunities to attend a performance of "A Philly POPS Christmas" at the Kimmel Center. 

Former "Radio City Christmas Spectacular" conductor Todd Ellison is leading the new program, which features a singalong with a "Hamilton" star.

RELATED: Christmas Village returns with new surprises for 2018 holiday season | Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo is new holiday attraction in Montgomery County | Historic Houses of Fairmount Park offering holiday tours, new attractions

Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the Broadway hit as Angelica Schuyler. (The Philadelphia production is slated for August.)  During the POPS holiday show she will lead the crowd in "We Wish You A Merry Christmas."

As a nod to her Latina heritage, she will also perform "Feliz Navidad" and "Remember Me" from Disney's "Coco."

The program also features the 65-piece POPS orchestra, organist Peter Richard Conte, the POPS Festival Chorus, the Philadelphia Boys Choir and the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir.

Expect to hear classic Christmas songs like "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" and "It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas," as well as an original arrangement of "Sleigh Ride" sung by 300 voices.

Tickets for the show start at $35. The Wednesday, Dec. 5, performance is sensory friendly.

"A Philly POPS Christmas" draws a crowd of 20,000 annually, according to president and CEO of The Philly POPS, Frank Giordano. Show dates usually sell out.

"A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season"

Select dates Saturday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 22
3 p.m. or 8 p.m. | $35-$160 per person
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia Family-Friendly Christmas Holiday Kimmel Center Music

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's agent calls report of alleged motorcycle accident '100 percent not true'
111518-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Uber

Uber’s new rewards program launches in Philly, eight other cities
Uber Stock

Food & Drink

Dine-out for Thanksgiving, 10 restaurants that'll do the cooking for you
Dine-out for Thanksgiving this year

Eagles

A look back at the Eagles' 2018 offseason moves
111518DarrenSproles

Holiday

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park offering holiday tours, new attractions
Historic Houses of Fairmount Park at Christmas, decorated for holidays

Prevention

New Jefferson Health partnership will offer free genetic testing to its employees
Stock_Carroll - Thomas Jefferson Hospital

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.