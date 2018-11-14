More Events:

November 14, 2018

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park offering holiday tours, new attractions

This season's 'A Very Philly Christmas' includes an ice bar and Gritty

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Historic Houses
Historic Houses of Fairmount Park at Christmas, decorated for holidays Courtesy of/Fairmount Park Conservancy

Strawberry Mansion decorated for Christmas.

Things you probably weren't expecting to find at a preserved 18th-century mansion unless it was haunted: an ice bar and a Gritty look-alike made from cheese.

The Historic Houses of Fairmount Park announced details for this season's holiday programs. While popular events for "A Very Philly Christmas" are returning, there's also lots new for 2018.

RELATED: Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo is new holiday attraction in Montgomery County | Flyers designers reveal Gritty almost had wings and no pants

On Friday, Nov. 30, an ice bar will pop up at Lemon Hill Mansion for the first time. For two weekends, visitors can enjoy drinks from Original XIII Ciderworks and St. Benjamin Brewing Co., rotating food trucks, cozy fire pits and a nightly DJ.

In December, the five festively decorated homes – Cedar Grove, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Strawberry Mansion and Woodford Mansion – will offer drop-in tours ($8 per house, or get a $25 pass for all five).

This year's decorations at Laurel Hill will include replicas of classic carousel animals on a 12-foot Christmas tree. At Strawberry Mansion, decorations inspired by classic holiday stories will be on display.

There's also an opportunity to tour the decorated houses during four theme days in December. The themes are music, food, neighbors and families.

On the day dedicated to family, Lemon Hill visitors will be greeted by a cheese sculpture of Gritty, created by JVMP Food Sculpture in Conshohocken.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Historic Houses Fairmount Park Family-Friendly Christmas Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Business

Jersey Shore's iconic Fralinger's salt water taffy maker files for bankruptcy
Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy

Food & Drink

Lucky Cat Brewing, from the owner of Grey Lodge Pub, opening in Mayfair next year
grey lodge pub mayfair

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Food & Drink

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2018: Where to drink the French wine in Philly
red wine with vineyard behind

Health News

New guidelines recommend all adults be screened by a physician for unhealthy alcohol use
alcohol-screening-policy-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.