Oprah unveils 2018 Favorite Things List, largest ever

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Oprah has revealed her 2018 Favorite Things List, making your holiday shopping easy.

The list, published in O, The Oprah Magazine, is the longest ever, with a total of 107 items. Her picks range from quirky finds to tech gadgets to cozy fashion pieces.

This is the 22nd year Oprah's Favorite Things has been a thing, but 2018 marks the first year the holiday gift guide includes 50 items under $50.

For the fourth year in a row, select items from her list will be available for purchase through Oprah’s Favorite Things storefront on Amazon.

Below are 10 awesome items from her shopping list you can purchase on Amazon currently, along with the blurb Oprah wrote for each. Go ahead and kick off the season of gift-giving early. You'll be happy when you aren't stressed in December picking up presents last minute.

1. Stainless Steel Cocktail Straws by Izola ($20)

"Friends don’t let friends use plastic straws! These four copper-plated stainless steel cocktail straws and cleaning brush are good for the environment and terrific for gifting."



2. Kickstart Helmets by Lumos ($179)

"You can’t put a price on safety, and this high-tech bike helmet — it has 22 LEDs that can signal left and right turns via a remote that hooks on the handlebar — is the one you want hugging a loved one’s noggin."



3. Gisele Long PJ Set by Eberjey ($75.99)

"Favorite Things all started because I fell truly, madly, deeply in love with a pair of pj’s and wanted to share them with you guys. Some things never change. These are soft, flattering, and timeless."



4. Dog DNA Test by Embark ($159)

"There’s nothing better than discovering your roots —and that goes for fur babies, too. This test reveals a dog’s genetic age and info, as well as breed breakdown, from a small sample of slobber. Incredible!"

5. Organic Coffee Infused Vermont Maple Syrup by Mount Mansfield Maple ($34.99)

"Wake up and drizzle the coffee. This java-spiked maple syrup, tapped from Vermont’s Green Mountains, will give your overnight guests an extra morning buzz."

6. Arc Personal Security System by Katana ($99.99)

"It’s a panic button, it’s a GPS tracker, it’s a line to local law enforcement—it’s the Katana Arc, a security system that attaches to your phone and can help fend off danger if, God forbid, you ever find yourself in a scary situation."

7. Bindle Bottle ($36.99)

"Never mind that these bottles keep drinks hot or cold. They actually stash keys, a credit card, and money in the hidden compartment at the bottom. Bye-bye, heavy-bag-schlepping!"

8. 55” QLED 4K UHD Smart TV by Samsung ($1,297.99)

"When this ultra-high-def smart TV is on, its picture is eye-poppingly pristine. When it’s off and in ambient mode, it makes like a chameleon and gorgeously disappears into the color or pattern of the wall behind it."

9. Professional Lasagna Trio Pan by Chicago Metallic ( $13.91)

"When you have a family of varying appetites, these will come in handy. All three pan sections are lasagna-noodle size — great for that gang of vegetarian, gluten-free, and carnivorous eaters."

10."The Jumpsuit" by L.A. Relaxed ( $168)

"Like a Onesie for grown-ups, this jumpsuit is a pleasure to wear on a long trip because you can curl up in it and still look fresh when you get where you’re going. The stripe down the leg sure does slenderize."

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.