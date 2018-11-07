Eagles fans invited to take holiday card photo on Lincoln Financial Field

The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means it won't be long until cards from loved ones, friends and coworkers start showing up in your mailbox.

If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan planning on sending your own holiday cheer out this winter, you may want to take advantage of a unique opportunity coming up, where fans can pose for a festive photo on Lincoln Financial Field.

Santander Bank and the Eagles are teaming up for "Santander Holiday Snaps" on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The event is free and open to the public, with photo times available between 5 and 8 p.m.

Throughout the evening, there will be surprise appearances by Eagles players. A few lucky attendees may even get to take their holiday card photo with a current player.

Available photo times are listed below:

• 5 p.m. (arrive by 4:30 p.m.)

• 5:30 p.m. (arrive by 5:30 p.m.)

• 6 p.m. (arrive by 5:30 p.m.)

• 6:30 p.m. (arrive by 6 p.m.)

• 7 p.m. (arrive by 6:30 p.m.)

• 7:30 p.m. (arrive by 7 p.m.)

While the photo op is free, registration is necessary, and all guests are encouraged to bring a new book to donate to a special holiday book drive.

Also during the event, there will be cookie decorating, a holiday movie screening and appearances by SWOOP and Eagles cheerleaders.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Between 5 and 8 p.m. | Free with registration

Lincoln Financial Field

1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148



