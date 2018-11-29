More Events:

November 29, 2018

Pop-up sidewalk stand selling mulled wine, hot cocoa, crepes returns to Rittenhouse

Shoppers can recharge with food and drink

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Food & Drink
a.kitchen cocoa and crepes pop-up Courtesy of/a.kitchen

Look for a crepes and hot cocoa sidewalk pop-up in Rittenhouse.

Planning on doing your holiday shopping in Center City?

Christmas Village, the Made in Philadelphia Market and the shops and boutiques by Rittenhouse Square Park are popular destinations for gift buying.

RELATED: Esquire names Center City's The Love one of 20 best new restaurants in the U.S. | Wawa enters the craft beer arena with 2SP Brewing collaboration | This event makes holiday shopping fun with in-store deals, drinks, DJs

While browsing in Rittenhouse, shoppers are invited to stop by a.kitchen's pop-up sidewalk stand on 18th Street for mulled wine, hot cocoa made with Éclat Chocolate and crepes. There will be sweet options, like chocolate and fruit, and savory, like duck confit with mustard and red cabbage.

The stand, back for a second year, will be open on two weekend this December. Look for it on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 16, as well as Saturday, Dec. 22, and Sunday, Dec. 23.

If you end up leaving your holiday shopping until the day before Christmas Eve, a big cup of mulled wine will definitely be needed during the last-minute chaos.

Cocoa and Crepes Pop-Up Event

Saturday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Dec. 16
Saturday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 23
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
a.kitchen
135 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 825-7030

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Food & Drink Philadelphia Bars Shopping Hot Chocolate Rittenhouse Pop-Up Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Sixers' Elton Brand: 'Joel Embiid made me an NBA general manager'
113018_Elton-Brand_Usat

Food & Drink

Wawa enters the craft beer arena with 2SP Brewing collaboration
2SP Wawa coffee stout collab

Crime

Ocean Township man charged with killing brother's family, burning their estate to 'conceal' alleged crime
Paul J. Caneiro

NFL

Could the New York Giants have interest in Eagles' Nick Foles?
051518NickFoles

Weekend

Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more
Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park

Men's Health

Researchers are testing a new form of male birth control — and it's a gel
men-male-birth-control-pexels

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by