Two-story Taco Bell to open next week on Chestnut Street, but it won't be upscale Cantina model as planned

The new Taco Bell location in Rittenhouse is gearing up to open its doors next week — but not as a highly anticipated Cantina model as originally planned.

The Mexican fast-food chain announced plans last year to bring a Taco Bell Cantina, an elevated concept with alcoholic beverages, to Philadelphia in the summer of 2025. However, franchise owner ​​​Danny Patel said that after failing to get a liquor license, the space at 1614 Chestnut St. will open as a regular Taco Bell location.

Patel said the two-story, 3,000-square-foot location will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and include seating for 35. It won't have a drive-thru, but customers will be able to order items such as Crunchwrap Supremes and Doritos Locos tacos ahead of time or in-store via kiosks and at the counter.

Taco Bell Cantinas have the same menu as typical locations, but include a more upscale look and an open kitchen. Some offer beer, wine, sangria and alcoholic versions of its popular slushy drinks. This one would have been the first in the greater Philadelphia area, though multiple Cantina locations have opened in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Patel said the lack of a liquor license was the main reason for the pivot, although he had "other concerns" that he declined to elaborate on.

Before Taco Bell took over the space, its longtime tenant was the Four Seasons Food Court, which closed in 2019. In February 2020, it became the Chestnut Diner, but that shuttered soon after opening.

Once it opens, this will be the second Taco Bell location in Center City. The other is located at 1037 Chestnut St. The chain also has two outposts in South Philadelphia and one in Port Richmond.