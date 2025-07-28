More News:

July 28, 2025

Two-story Taco Bell to open next week on Chestnut Street, but it won't be upscale Cantina model as planned

The owner says he pivoted from the elevated fast-food concept that serves alcohol after he was unable to get a liquor license.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Restaurants
Taco Bell cantina chestnut Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

A new Taco Bell will open next week at 1614 Chestnut St., owner Danny Patel said, but it won't be one of the upscale Cantina locations as originally planned.

The new Taco Bell location in Rittenhouse is gearing up to open its doors next week — but not as a highly anticipated Cantina model as originally planned. 

The Mexican fast-food chain announced plans last year to bring a Taco Bell Cantina, an elevated concept with alcoholic beverages, to Philadelphia in the summer of 2025. However, franchise owner ​​​Danny Patel said that after failing to get a liquor license, the space at 1614 Chestnut St. will open as a regular Taco Bell location. 

MORE: New PLCB fee will raise prices for wine and spirits in 2026, industry groups say

Patel said the two-story, 3,000-square-foot location will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and include seating for 35. It won't have a drive-thru, but customers will be able to order items such as Crunchwrap Supremes and Doritos Locos tacos ahead of time or in-store via kiosks and at the counter. 

Taco Bell Cantinas have the same menu as typical locations, but include a more upscale look and an open kitchen. Some offer beer, wine, sangria and alcoholic versions of its popular slushy drinks. This one would have been the first in the greater Philadelphia area, though multiple Cantina locations have opened in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Patel said the lack of a liquor license was the main reason for the pivot, although he had "other concerns" that he declined to elaborate on. 

Before Taco Bell took over the space, its longtime tenant was the Four Seasons Food Court, which closed in 2019. In February 2020, it became the Chestnut Diner, but that shuttered soon after opening. 

Once it opens, this will be the second Taco Bell location in Center City. The other is located at 1037 Chestnut St. The chain also has two outposts in South Philadelphia and one in Port Richmond. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Restaurants Philadelphia Rittenhouse Center City Openings Food & Drink Fast Food Taco Bell

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Attend the Wildwoods Baby Parade on July 30

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-Sixer Marcus Morris Sr. arrested in Florida on fraud charge

Marcus Morris Sr arrest

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Mental Health

'I just couldn't stop crying': How prison affects Black men's mental health long after they've been released

Black Men Mental health

TV

Gov. Shapiro discusses his bipartisan appeal with Stephen Colbert

Josh Shapiro Colbert

Festivals

Philadelphia Film Festival returns Oct. 16-26

Philadelphia Film Festival 2025

Eagles

Mailbag: Tiering each Eagles starter compared with other NFL players at their positions

072825LaneJohnsonSaquonBarkley

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved