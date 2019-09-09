More Events:

September 09, 2019

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October

Serving boos and booze in Midtown Village

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Bars
Tinsel becoming Halloween bar for October Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Tinsel to transform into Halloween bar for October.

Teddy Sourias' pop-up Christmas bar, Tinsel, is transforming into a Halloween bar for October.

Called the Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Pop-up Bar, it will feature costumed bartenders, fall beers, a candy corn cocktail and lots of spooky details.

RELATED: All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby

There will be a room full of 1,000 eyes, décor inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's frightening stories, a haunted coffin, zombie wall, skulls, a giant spider web and more decorations and photo opportunities.

Nightmare Before Tinsel is set to open in early October, with the exact date to be announced soon. 

"We have been working away to bring you a brand new pop-up experience unlike anything done in a Philadelphia bar before. Tinsel has quickly become a popular part of Philadelphia's holiday tradition, and we wanted to continue to test our creativity," said Sourias, who also owns Blume, Tradesman's, BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, Uptown Beer Garden and Finn McCool's Ale House.

In 2017, Tinsel took over a former jewelry shop to bring holiday cheer to Midtown Village, and returned bigger and better last winter. For the new Halloween concept, the space was enlarged again by removing the staircase.

This October, find the Halloween bar at 116 S. 12th St. Stay tuned for more details to be revealed.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Halloween Bars Philadelphia Cocktails Food & Drink Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Business

South Philly's Melrose Diner set to reopen this week
Melrose Diner South Philly reopen

Addiction

Fifth person dies from lung illness caused by vaping, CDC confirms
CDC fifth death lung illness

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's car lacked crucial safety features in crash, likely led to severe injuries
Kevin Hart car crash safety

Food & Drink

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby
23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved