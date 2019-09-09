Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October

Teddy Sourias' pop-up Christmas bar, Tinsel, is transforming into a Halloween bar for October.

Called the Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Pop-up Bar, it will feature costumed bartenders, fall beers, a candy corn cocktail and lots of spooky details.



There will be a room full of 1,000 eyes, décor inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's frightening stories, a haunted coffin, zombie wall, skulls, a giant spider web and more decorations and photo opportunities.

Nightmare Before Tinsel is set to open in early October, with the exact date to be announced soon.

"We have been working away to bring you a brand new pop-up experience unlike anything done in a Philadelphia bar before. Tinsel has quickly become a popular part of Philadelphia's holiday tradition, and we wanted to continue to test our creativity," said Sourias, who also owns Blume, Tradesman's, BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, Uptown Beer Garden and Finn McCool's Ale House.



In 2017, Tinsel took over a former jewelry shop to bring holiday cheer to Midtown Village, and returned bigger and better last winter. For the new Halloween concept, the space was enlarged again by removing the staircase.

This October, find the Halloween bar at 116 S. 12th St. Stay tuned for more details to be revealed.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.