Rest in Peace 5K is evening race through Laurel Hill Cemetery

The Rest in Peace 5K through Laurel Hill Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark in Philadelphia, is back on Saturday, Oct. 5.

It's become a tradition for participants to dress up in Halloween costumes for the evening race, with prizes awarded in four categories: Best Individual Costume, Best Couples Costume, Best Group Costume and Best Dog Costume.

Yes, you can bring your pup. The race is both pet-friendly and family-friendly. Kids age 8 and older are able to register for the 5K.

During the post-race party in the cemetery – complete with Halloween treats, beer and music – winners of the costume contest will be chosen. Finalists will be picked by the race directors, then the crowd crowns the winners. Prizes will also be given out to the top finishers (but that's not as fun).

Individual registration for the Rest in Peace 5K is $40 for adults, $20 for youth age 13-19 and $15 for kids age 8-12. Teams of three or more can register for $35 per person. Online registration guarantees you a T-shirt and gift bag, but there will be day-of registration as well.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries, a nonprofit that works to preserve and promote the cemeteries through educational programs and public outreach.



The race will begin at 5 p.m., with the after-party starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

5 p.m. | $15-$40 registration

Laurel Hill Cemetery

3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132



