October 16, 2019

Barra Rossa hosting six-course Halloween dinner on Mischief Night

On the menu are dishes inspired by serial killers' last meals

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Halloween
Barra Rossa Halloween dinner Courtesy of/Barra Rossa

Barra Rossa's Halloween dinner will take place Oct. 30. The menu for the "Last Reservation Dinner" is a mashup of serial killers' last meals, paired with alcoholic beverages.

Italian restaurant Barra Rossa in Center City is celebrating Halloween with a six-course dinner on Mischief Night, Oct. 30.

The menu for the "Last Reservation Dinner" is a mashup of serial killers' last meals, paired with alcoholic beverages.

The Halloween feast begins with two pizza-filled "skulls" with Apothic Brew's red-blend coffee wine, followed by lobster and steak skewers paired with a Crown Apple and vanilla martini.

Next is gorgonzola and prosciutto-wrapped olives with Werewolf chardonnay from Transylvania, Romania. The fourth course features house-made SpaghettiOs with Coppola Vendetta cabernet.

For the main course, guests will be served fried chicken with spicy strawberry aioli, garlic shrimp and truffle fries, paired with "The Lethal Injection" cocktail made form Ketel One peach vodka with melon liquor and pineapple juice, served in a large plastic syringe needle. 

Dessert is pecan pie with vanilla gelato, paired with Dracula rosé by Vampire Vineyards in Napa, California.

And for those wondering about the serial killers whose last meals served as inspiration, they are Philadelphia's Gary Heidnik (pizza), Ronnie Lee Gardner (skewers), Victor Feguer (wrapped olives), Thomas Grasso (SpaghettiOs), John Wayne Gacy (fried chicken) and Ricky Ray Rector (pecan pie).

If that doesn't creep you out, then you can call the restaurant at (215) 644-9074 to make a reservation. Dinner will be served at 8 p.m. and is $66 per person, which includes tax and gratuity.

Last Reservation Dinner

Wednesday, Oct. 30
8 p.m. | $66 per person
Barra Rossa
929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 644-9074

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

