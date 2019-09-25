More Events:

September 25, 2019

Fifth annual Mischief at the Mütter to take place Halloween night

The party is one of the museum of medical oddities' most popular events; tickets are on sale now.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Halloween
Mischief at the Mutter returns for fifth year Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mischief at the Mutter returns for fifth year this Halloween. Party among the museum's collection of human body parts preserved in jars, old medical instruments and skeletons.

On Halloween night, dress in your best costume and head to a place in Philly filled with skulls, human body parts preserved in jars and scary-looking medical instruments: the Mütter Museum.

Mischief at the Mütter is back for a fifth year, offering a chance to party among the fascinating collections.

RELATED: "Ghost Ship" to appear under Benjamin Franklin Bridge in October | "Nightmare on the Schuylkill" bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend

Tickets for the popular event are $50 ($30 for museum members) and include two alcoholic beverages, snacks and access to the full museum.

There will be beer, wine, sangria and cider to drink; and pretzels, popcorn, candy and Weckerly's Ice Cream to eat.

Entertainment will include performances by Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, a polaroid booth, a DJ and a costume contest (register here). Attendees can also pay for a tarot card reading.

The party takes place after-hours, from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Fifth Annual Mischief at the Mütter

Thursday, Oct. 31
6:30-11 p.m. | $50 per person
Mutter Museum
19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Halloween Philadelphia Mutter Museum Food & Drink Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: The last time the Phillies made the playoffs...
Bryce-Harper-sad-Phillies_092419

Transportation

Amtrak discontinuing traditional dining cars in eastern U.S.
Amtrak Acela cafe

Healthy Eating

The average American still eats too much sugar and red meat
American diet red meat

Eagles

Eagles vs. Packers: 5 matchups to watch
092419AaronRodgers

Food & Drink

Cherry Hill-based spiked seltzer finishes second at hard seltzer festival
Cherry Hill Spiked seltzer

Arts & Culture

'Ghost Ship' to appear under Benjamin Franklin Bridge in October
Ghost Ship is a 3D hologram at Race Street Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved