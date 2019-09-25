Fifth annual Mischief at the Mütter to take place Halloween night

On Halloween night, dress in your best costume and head to a place in Philly filled with skulls, human body parts preserved in jars and scary-looking medical instruments: the Mütter Museum.

Mischief at the Mütter is back for a fifth year, offering a chance to party among the fascinating collections.

Tickets for the popular event are $50 ($30 for museum members) and include two alcoholic beverages, snacks and access to the full museum.

There will be beer, wine, sangria and cider to drink; and pretzels, popcorn, candy and Weckerly's Ice Cream to eat.

Entertainment will include performances by Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, a polaroid booth, a DJ and a costume contest (register here). Attendees can also pay for a tarot card reading.

The party takes place after-hours, from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

6:30-11 p.m. | $50 per person

Mutter Museum

19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



