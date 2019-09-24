'Ghost Ship' to appear under Benjamin Franklin Bridge in October

If you're walking along the Delaware River waterfront this Halloween season, you may spy something eerie-looking on the water.

A 90-foot light and water installation is set to make its North American debut at Philadelphia's Race Street Pier on Friday, Oct. 4.

"Ghost Ship," a 3D hologram of an 18th-century ship created by Romanian-based Biangle Studios, will appear under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge through the first weekend of November.

A self-guided audio tour highlighting the history of the Delaware River from pre-colonization to present day will accompany the public art installation.

"Ghost Ship" is part of the new Waterfront Arts Program, which aims to establish the waterfront as a cultural destination for Philadelphians.

The installation will be on view Wednesday through Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. until Nov. 3.

Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 3

Free | Wednesday through Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Race Street Pier

N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



