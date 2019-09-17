Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery

September 17, 2019
Chaddsford Winery's popular Adult Trick or Treat Weekends will return on Sept. 28, and will be offered every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 27.
Purchase a ticket and take a tour of the winery to five Halloween-themed stations with treats and alcoholic beverages.
Here's the new pairing menu for 2019:
• Dante’s Inferno – Éclat Aleppo Chile Truffle chocolate and Hot Tamales candies with Sunset Blush wine and Tröegs Independent Brewing's Troegenator Double Bock
• Pumpkin Patch – "Scarecrow Slushie" garnished with a Halloween Peeps and warm Spiced Apple wine with a caramel Sugar Daddy stirrer
• What Lurks Below – Crab mac 'n' cheese with Presage wine and wine cocktail
• Mummies Tomb – Garlic, black bean and red pepper hummus trio served with pita chips paired with Pinot Grigio and The Red Standard wines
• Zombie Yard – "Dirt" cupcake garnished with a gummy worm with Harbinger and Chaddsford Red wines
Tickets are $25 per person and include a keepsake wine glass. When purchasing, choose a date and time. Options are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Also, trick-or-treaters are encouraged to get in the Halloween spirit. Anyone who wears a costume will receive 20 percent off bottle purchases made while at the Delaware County winery.
Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27
11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. | $25 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
