More Events:

September 17, 2019

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery

There are five stations with food and drink

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Halloween
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery Courtesy of/Chaddsford Winery

Adults can go trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery.

Chaddsford Winery's popular Adult Trick or Treat Weekends will return on Sept. 28, and will be offered every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 27.

Purchase a ticket and take a tour of the winery to five Halloween-themed stations with treats and alcoholic beverages.

RELATED: One Liberty Observation Deck brings back "Twilight Tours" | Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October | "Nightmare on the Schuylkill" bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend | Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes thousands of jack-o'-lanterns

Here's the new pairing menu for 2019:

• Dante’s Inferno  Éclat Aleppo Chile Truffle chocolate and Hot Tamales candies with Sunset Blush wine and Tröegs Independent Brewing's Troegenator Double Bock

• Pumpkin Patch – "Scarecrow Slushie" garnished with a Halloween Peeps and warm Spiced Apple wine with a caramel Sugar Daddy stirrer

• What Lurks Below  Crab mac 'n' cheese with Presage wine and wine cocktail

• Mummies Tomb  Garlic, black bean and red pepper hummus trio served with pita chips paired with Pinot Grigio and The Red Standard wines

• Zombie Yard  "Dirt" cupcake garnished with a gummy worm with Harbinger and Chaddsford Red wines

Tickets are $25 per person and include a keepsake wine glass. When purchasing, choose a date and time. Options are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Also, trick-or-treaters are encouraged to get in the Halloween spirit. Anyone who wears a costume will receive 20 percent off bottle purchases made while at the Delaware County winery.

Adult Trick or Treat Weekends

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27
11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. | $25 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Halloween Philadelphia Wineries Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

SEPTA

SEPTA set to offer car washing service along Lansdale/Doylestown Line
Jenkintown Station SEPTA

Addiction

Potential carcinogen in menthol e-cigarettes exceeds safety levels, study finds
Vaping pulegone carcinogen cancer

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Television

Shane Gillis fired from 'SNL' days after racist comments resurface
Shane Gillis Andrew Yang

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved