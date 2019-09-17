One Liberty Observation Deck brings back 'Twilight Tours'

One Liberty Observation Deck is bringing back "Twilight Tours" for the 2019 Halloween season.

Starting Friday, Sept. 20, guided tours will be offered at the attraction on the 57th floor. While taking in the 360-degree view of the city from the enclosed observation deck, visitors will learn spooky stories about Philadelphia landmarks and the ghosts that haunt them.

The guide will share tales of the spirits that still visit Fort Mifflin, the famous "residents" that live under Washington Square Park and more. Halloween decorations and props will also fill the space.

The 40-50 minute-long "Twilight Tours" will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Tour times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. There is no tour at 2 p.m. The tour is free with the purchase of an admission ticket to the observation deck. No reservations are needed.

Friday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Oct. 31

$10-$15 per person

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.