September 17, 2019

One Liberty Observation Deck brings back 'Twilight Tours'

Make your way up to the 57th floor to hear chilling tales about Philly's ghosts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
One Liberty Observation Deck's Twilight Tours Courtesy of/One Liberty Observation Deck

One Liberty Observation Deck brings back "Twilight Tours" for the 2019 Halloween season.

One Liberty Observation Deck is bringing back "Twilight Tours" for the 2019 Halloween season. 

Starting Friday, Sept. 20, guided tours will be offered at the attraction on the 57th floor. While taking in the 360-degree view of the city from the enclosed observation deck, visitors will learn spooky stories about Philadelphia landmarks and the ghosts that haunt them.

RELATED: "Terror Behind the Walls" at Eastern State Penitentiary adds new interactive experiences for 2019 | "Nightmare on the Schuylkill" bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend | Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes thousands of jack-o'-lanterns

The guide will share tales of the spirits that still visit Fort Mifflin, the famous "residents" that live under Washington Square Park and more. Halloween decorations and props will also fill the space.

The 40-50 minute-long "Twilight Tours" will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Tour times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. There is no tour at 2 p.m. The tour is free with the purchase of an admission ticket to the observation deck. No reservations are needed.

"Twilight Tours"

Friday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Oct. 31
$10-$15 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

