October 23, 2019

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round

Condesa and El Café are located on the ground level

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
El Techo Courtesy of/Pixel Lab

El Techo is a new rooftop bar in Rittenhouse that's open year-round. It's located at the new Pod Philly hotel at 19th and Ludlow streets.

Rooftop dining: a thing that's big in cities like New York and Chicago but not so much in our beloved Philly. 

There are only a handful of places, like Assembly and Attico, where you can sit high above the street enjoying food and drink year-round, so it's exciting that a new, all-seasons rooftop bar/taqueria is opening in Rittenhouse.

Starting at 5 p.m. tonight, Oct. 23, El Techo is opening on the 11th floor of the Pod Philly hotel.

RELATED: Mexican restaurant Condesa, from the team behind Pizzeria Beddia, now open | El Café – Condesa's breakfast taco, horchata and concha counterpart – is open in Rittenhouse

El Techo is the third spot within the new hotel that'll be operated by the Defined Hospitality team (Suraya, Pizzeria Beddia) and follows the recent openings of Condesa and El Café on the hotel's ground floor.

For now, there's only bar service but a relaxed food menu will be added in the coming weeks. At the bar, guests can order a mezcal Negroni, pitches of margaritas, natural wines and more.

Below are some photos of the space, which has a retractable roof that allows it to be open year-round. El Techo is located at 19th and Ludlow streets. It's open evenings, Wednesday through Saturday.

El TechoCourtesy of/Pixel Lab

El Techo is located on the 11th floor, above Condesa and El Cafe.


El TechoCourtesy of/Pixel Lab

There's a retractable roof allowing for open air drinking and eating year-round.


