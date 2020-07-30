Añejo opening in Northern Liberties with 50+ seats for outdoor dining

Añejo was preparing to open in Northern Liberties when the coronavirus pandemic shut down Philadelphia in mid-March.

The Mexican restaurant's plans were put on hold but now, months later, Añejo is finally having its grand opening this weekend. There are 50 seats available for outdoor dining, with more to be added in a few weeks.

The restaurant hoped to make its debut in Philly once indoor dining was allowed again but that's been delayed until at least Sept. 1.

This is Añejo's first location outside of New York. It launched in Hell's Kitchen in 2012.

On the menu are modern, unique dishes using authentic Mexican ingredients. Items include duck enchiladas, tuna ceviche, pork belly tostada and a range of tacos from chicken al pastor to lamb barbacoa to blistered shishito pepper. As the menu expands, new dishes that will be added, like Añejo's Cheeseburger Fundido.

The restaurant features plenty of tequila options, as well as margaritas with fresh-squeezed juices and other refreshing cocktails.

At Añejo, all employees must wear masks at all times and customers must wear masks whenever they step away from their table. Bathrooms will be sanitized every 15 minutes and employees will sanitize tables after each seating.

Opening hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations can be made on OpenTable beginning Friday, or by calling the restaurant at (267) 534-5746. Brunch and happy hour are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Delivery will begin next week on Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Caviar.



Below are photos of the restaurant, as well as some of the dishes. It's located at 1001 N. 2nd St.

The Mexican restaurant has an expansive and shaded outdoor 'streetery' on 2nd Street.



"Anejo is proud to debut our newest restaurant in one of Philadelphia's most exciting and diverse dining scenes in Northern Liberties," said executive chef and partner Ricardo Camacho.



On the menu are a variety of tacos, including short rib.



Crispy fish tacos and shrimp tacos are some of the seafood options, along with octopus tostada.



Inside Anejo there's a large bar, high top tables and a dining room that can seat 60 guests. Indoor dining is not currently permitted in Philadelphia.


